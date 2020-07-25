123rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,337,022

48,895

Recovered

850,107

32,514

Deaths

31,406

761

Maharashtra35711719996713132 Tamil Nadu1997491432973320 Delhi1283891109313777 Karnataka85870313471726 Andhra Pradesh8085839935933 Uttar Pradesh60771377121348 West Bengal53973335291290 Gujarat53631389312282 Telangana5246640334455 Rajasthan3417824547602 Bihar3351122832221 Haryana2897522249378 Assam287922070070 Madhya Pradesh2547417359780 Odisha2269314393153 Jammu and Kashmir164298709282 Kerala16111659451 Punjab117397741277 Jharkhand7250325469 Chhatisgarh6370438734 Uttarakhand5445339960 Goa4350265529 Tripura3677207210 Puducherry2513148334 Manipur211514600 Himachal Pradesh1848114112 Nagaland12375300 Arunachal Pradesh9913343 Chandigarh82353513 Meghalaya558874 Sikkim4731220 Mizoram3321830
Nation Current Affairs 25 Jul 2020 Shivraj Singh Chouha ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for COVID-19, goes into quarantine

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 25, 2020, 12:50 pm IST
Updated Jul 25, 2020, 1:09 pm IST
He is the first CM of any state to contract the virus.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tested positive for COVID-19. The chief minister himself took to Twitter to announce the news to people.

"I was showing symptoms of COVID-19. After the test, it has been confirmed that I am COVID positive," he tweeted in Hindi. He also urged every person who came in contact with him to get tested for the virus and said that he would soon go into quarantine.

 

He also added that he has been following all the guidelines prescribed for COVID-19 patients in the country.

In another tweet, the chief minister said that if detected and treated on time, COVID-19 infection can be cured.

"I have been reviewing the status of coronavirus infection in the state every evening since March 25. Now I will try to review the situation through video conferencing as much as possible," he said.

Chouhan also said that in his absence, the meeting to review the coronavirus situation will be held by Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Urban Development and Administration Minister Bhupendra Singh, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang and Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary.

 

Chouhan has become the first chief minister of any Indian state to test positive for COVID-19.

...
Tags: chief minister shivraj singh chouhan, madhya pradesh government, coronavirus in madhya pradesh
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


Latest From Nation

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

No complete lifting of lockdown in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray

Hyderabad's Cyberabad police division has started women patrols to attend to domestic violence cases. (Representational image)

Exclusive women patrols to attend to domestic abuse cases in Cyberabad

File photo of water being released by the Sundilla Barrage, which is a part of the Kaleshwaram Project. (DC Photo)

Good rains boost water levels in Telangana reservoirs

The streets have eyes.

Hyderabad is 16th most surveilled city in the world – and proud of it



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

US cannot tell India what to do in Chabahar port project with Iran: Indian envoy

India had earlier managed to get the US to exempt the Chabahar port from sanctions (PTI file)

Srinagar rocked by encounter between militants and security forces

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Ranbirgarh area. (PTI)

Hyderabad is 16th most surveilled city in the world – and proud of it

The streets have eyes.

'Bhabhiji papad' has ingredients to fight COVID-19: Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal

Arjun Ram Meghwal in the video.

India's Covid count passes 13 lakhs with nearly 50K virus cases recorded

A health worker holds collected swab samples for COVID-19 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test, at Community Centre in Gurugram. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham