UP cop harasses 16-yr-old teen who tried to file case, Priyanka shares video

New Delhi: A 16-year-old Uttar Pradesh girl who tried to file a complaint of molestation was subjected to harassment, reported NDTV. The head constable was seen ‘interrogating’ the teen has been removed.

The incident’s video was tweeted by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The video was shot on mobile phone by the girl’s brother. The teen with her family had gone to police station, where the head constable initially refused to file an FIR and spoke in an extremely objectionable language.

"Why are you wearing a ring? Why are you wearing a ring and this necklace? Itne item kisliye daale ho (Why wear so many 'items'? You don't study. So much jewellery, why are you wearing it? What's the use of these? This just shows what you really are...," the constable questioned girl after she recounted what she faced.

When the teen's parents tried to intervene, they were rudely rebuffed by the constable, who said: "Don't you see what the girl does? You say you work, don't you ever come back home?"

The police registered an FIR (First Information Report) only after the video of the interaction at the police station went viral in Kanpur.

Priyanka Gandhi was among those who expressed anger on social media.

छेड़खानी की रिपोर्ट लिखवाने गई लड़की के साथ थाने में इस तरह का व्यवहार हो रहा है।



एक तरफ उत्तर प्रदेश में महिलाओं के खिलाफ अपराध कम नहीं हो रहे, दूसरी तरफ कानून के रखवालों का ये बर्ताव।



महिलाओं को न्याय दिलाने की पहली सीढ़ी है उनकी बात सुनना।



Taking to Twitter, Priyanka wrote: “This is how they behave with a girl who has come to file a molestation report. On one hand, there is no let-up in crimes against women in Uttar Pradesh, and on the other hand, this is the conduct of those who are supposed to protect the law.” She also tweeted the video with her post.

The Uttar Pradesh police said they were investigating what happened and would take further action against the head constable if required.