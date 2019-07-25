Nation Current Affairs 25 Jul 2019 TRS govt falters in ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TRS govt falters in funding Musi river revamp project

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Jul 25, 2019, 1:40 am IST
Updated Jul 25, 2019, 1:40 am IST
Ever since the formation of the MRDC, the amounts have been spent to pay the salaries of employees and conduct drone surveys.
Hyderabad: The State government which constituted the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation (MRDC) about three years ago has managed to spend a mere Rs 3.12 crore for preparing proposals and conducting studies. The government which  allocated Rs 377.35 crore for the financial year 2017-18 managed to spend Rs 32 lakh crore  and Rs 2.80 crore in 2018-19 while allocating the same amounts from the State budget.

Ever since the formation of the MRDC, the amounts have been spent to pay the salaries of employees and conduct drone surveys. Despite High Court directions, the MRDC neither carried out encroachment removal programme nor diversion of contaminated water.

 

According to an RTI report, out of the total Rs 754 crore allocations from the state budget, the corporation managed to spend Rs 3.12 crore. Based on the report, activists questioned the integrity of the government and asked where the remaining funds had been diverted. They said that the Musi beautification project was virtually abandoned by all successive government although the river was in dire need of rejuvenation.

Social activist Mr M Srinivas Rao, who filed the RTI report, said that the government had been turning a blind eye on the Musi rejuvenation project.

He pointed out that on several occasions, the HC had instructed the MRDC to divert pollutants from entering in to the river. However, he said that nothing had been done ever since the inspection by the corporation.

 “These funds were spent only to pay salaries in the corporation and diverted to different departments. The MRDC conducted a design competition for the beautification where international and national agencies participated. Where were the designs when they finalised in December 2018?” he asked.

He said that the expenditure pertaining to the Musi project should be put in public domain and should be accountable.

Tags: musi river, government of telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


