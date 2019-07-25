Nation Current Affairs 25 Jul 2019 Triple talaq bill to ...
Triple talaq bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha today

Published Jul 25, 2019
New Delhi: The bill to ban instant triple talaq is likely to be taken up for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. The opposition, however, is against the bill in its current form, contending that it would end up victimising Muslims.

The new law provides for a three-year jail term for Muslim men who get an instant divorce by uttering "Talaq" thrice. The BJP has issued a whip to its lawmakers, asking them to be present in the lower house for the voting.

 

The parties want the bill to be sent to a parliamentary committee for further discussion.

The BJP has repeatedly underscored the need to pass the Triple Talaq bill.

The government contends that the bill is vital for promoting gender equity. Central ministers have gone public saying it is tied to the Prime Minister's new motto of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas".

Earlier this year, the bill was stalled in the Rajya Sabha when it was presented in Parliament during the first tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. The government rejected the demand and the bill had lapsed.

