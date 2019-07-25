Nation Current Affairs 25 Jul 2019 TMC supporters thras ...
TMC supporters thrash professor after students refuse to chant 'Mamata zindabad'

Published Jul 25, 2019, 9:49 am IST
Updated Jul 25, 2019, 9:49 am IST
Union members asked students to utter 'Mamata Zindabad' and 'Trinamool Zindabad'. When they denied, one girl student of MA was slapped.
Kolkata: A college professor on Wednesday was allegedly beaten up at campus by a union member of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad in West Bengal’s Hooghly after he tried mediating a ruckus where students were forced to utter “Mamata Banerjee Zindabad” and “Trinamool Zindabad”.

Subrata Chattopadhyay, professor of Nabagram Hiralal Paul College said, “I have sustained injuries on my face and head. Presently, I am lodging a police complaint (at Uttarpara police station). The student union members always behave in an unruly manner but I can't name them. If I do so I will not be able to step in the campus.”

 

According to News18 report, describing the initiation of the ruckus, he said that the student union members behaved rudely with senior female students of the college. He said that he along with other teachers tried to resolve the issue.  

 Senior students wanted others to apologise and it was done accordingly.

"While they apologised, the union members asked them to utter 'Mamata Banerjee Zindabad' and 'Trinamool Zindabad'. Our students denied, for which one girl student of MA was slapped," Chattopadhyay said.

The professor clearly stated that he was attacked by TMCP members and lamented at the disrespect borne by the teachers in all colleges of Bengal.

