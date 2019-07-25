Nation Current Affairs 25 Jul 2019 TMC leaders meet PM, ...
TMC leaders meet PM, request name change for West Bengal

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 25, 2019, 1:17 am IST
Updated Jul 25, 2019, 1:17 am IST
Later the Prime Minister tweeted a photograph of the TMC MPs meeting with him.
A delegation of MPs from the All India Trinamool Congress meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: A delegation of Trinamul Congress MPs on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded that West Bengal be renamed as Bangla.

Renaming of a state can be done only through a constitutional amendment after the proposal is cleared by the state Assembly concerned. The West Bengal Assembly has already passed the resolution.

 

The 12-member delegation of Trinamul Congress MPs which met the PM included its Parliamentary party leader Derek O ‘Brien, Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Lok Sabha party leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay and other MPs like Mahua Moitra and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar.

“The TMC had written a letter to the PMO seeking an appointment two weeks ago. Then again last week we wrote a letter and after that he gave us time at noon today,” Mr O’Brien said.

He said that the meeting lasted around half an hour.  “We asked the PM to bring in a constitutional amendment in this session itself and not to wait till the Winter Session,” Mr O’Brien added.

Later the Prime Minister tweeted a photograph of the TMC MPs meeting with him. This was the first meeting of TMC MPs with the Prime Minister.

...
