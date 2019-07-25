Nation Current Affairs 25 Jul 2019 Speaker Om Birla ask ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Speaker Om Birla asks Law Minister not to read from newspaper clippings

PTI
Published Jul 25, 2019, 4:34 pm IST
Updated Jul 25, 2019, 4:34 pm IST
The law minister then used the term 'media reports' to refer to the cases of instant triple talaq or talaq-e-biddat.
As Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was reading out from news clippings grounds on which women have been given instant triple talaq, Birla asked him not to read from clippings. (Photo: File)
 As Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was reading out from news clippings grounds on which women have been given instant triple talaq, Birla asked him not to read from clippings. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Speaker Om Birla asked Ravi Shankar Prasad not to read from news clippings and name newspapers while referring to instances of instant triple talaq when the law minister was moving for consideration the triple talaq bill in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Moving the bill for consideration, Prasad said the legislation was a must for gender equality and justice as, despite an August 2017 Supreme Court verdict striking down the practice of instant triple talaq, women are being divorced by
'talaq-e-biddat'.

 

He said, since January 2017, 574 such cases have been reported by the media.

As he was reading out from news clippings grounds on which women have been given instant triple talaq, Birla asked him not to read from clippings.

The minister also named a national daily while referring to news. He was asked not to take names of newspapers while making his point.

The law minister then used the term "media reports" to refer to the cases of instant triple talaq or talaq-e-biddat.

...
