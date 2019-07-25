Nation Current Affairs 25 Jul 2019 Rajiv Gandhi assassi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Nalini released for month-long parole

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 25, 2019, 10:33 am IST
Updated Jul 25, 2019, 10:39 am IST
During the term of her parole, Nalini will stay in Vellore and cannot speak to either politicians or the media.
She has been in prison for more than 27 years. (Photo: ANI)
 She has been in prison for more than 27 years. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai: Nalini Sriharan, a life convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, has been released on a month's parole to make arrangements for her daughter’s wedding. The Madras High Court had granted her the leave on July 5, 2019.

During the term of her parole, Nalini will stay in Vellore and cannot speak to either politicians or the media.

 

Last year, she was granted a day's parole to make funeral arrangements after the death of her father.

Nalini was initially sentenced to death for her involvement in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. However, her death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment by the Tamil Nadu government on April 24, 2000.

She has been in prison for more than 27 years.

...
Tags: tamil nadu, rajiv gandhi, rajiv gandhi assassination, nalini sriharan, madras high court
Location: India, Tamil Nadu


Latest From Nation

'On being shown the truth of our reality today, all that the government does is to try and deny it. This is because forces patronised by the ruling party themselves, patronise the promotion of such a 'cult of violence,' Yechury said. (Photo: File)

CPI(M) leader Yechury slams BJP for dismissal of concerns expressed by celebs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Boris Johnson on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. (Photo: Twitter/ @narendramodi)

Modi congratulates Boris Johnson on becoming UK Prime Minister

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to address media at his residence later today. Announcements on the induction of the two leaders may be done then. (Photo: ANI)

NCP's Sachin Ahir, Chhagan Bhujbal likely to join Shiv Sena

Bharatiya Janata Party MPs, Saroj Pandey and Ajay Pratap Singh gave notices in Rajya Sabha over 'simultaneous elections' and 'problems due to increasing population in the country', respectively. (Photo: ANI)

MPs from BJP, NCP give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

5 interesting facts about Priti Patel, Britain's new interior minister

Priti Patel resigned as International Development minister in November 2017. (Photo: File)
 

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's son-in-law in Boris Johnson's cabinet

Johnson, who has in the past described himself as a "son-in-law of India" by virtue of his now estranged wife Marina Wheeler's Indian mother - Dip Kaur, has stressed that the UK's relationship with India must run deeper than just trade. (Photo: AFP)
 

Insect infused delicacies serve as mainstream culinary delight

The restaurant serves mopane worm polenta fries and black fly larvae chickpea croquettes paired with a mopane hummus and topped off with a sprinkle of dried mealworms. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sajid Javid becomes first Pakistan-origin UK Finance Minister

Sajid Javid became Britain's first ethnic minority finance minister on Wednesday, capping off an unlikely rise from a humble start on a street dubbed the country's worst to holding the purse strings for the world's fifth-biggest economy. (Photo: Twitter/ Sajid Javid)
 

Will new UK PM Boris Johnson bring ‘first girlfriend’ into 10 downing street?

Instead of walking through the door with him, his girlfriend Carrie Symonds, former head of communications for his Conservative Party, stood nearby with his staff - a sign of a colourful private life that arguably represents modern Britain better than the traditional picture. (Photo: AFP)
 

'What is this headache man': Vijay Deverakonda after encountering with paparazzi

Vijay Deverakonda. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Please be decent': Smriti Irani to BJP lawmaker on POCSO Act debate in Parl

She interjected and asked Yadav 'to be decent while explaining his concerns'. (Photo: File)

Karnataka BJP delegation arrives in New Delhi to meet Amit Shah

The delegation is expected to discuss the future course of action to form the government in Karnataka. (Photo: ANI)

TMC supporters thrash professor after students refuse to chant 'Mamata zindabad'

According to News18 report, describing the initiation of the ruckus, he said that the student union members behaved rudely with senior female students of the college. (Photo: File)

Watch: Cop suspended after video of her dancing in police station goes viral

A young police woman from Gujarat has been suspended on Wednesday after a video of her dancing inside a police station to a song became viral on social media, officials said. (Photo: screengrab)

Review of PPAs to ensure competitive prices, benefit people: Jagan Reddy

Rejecting the claims, Jagan said the move to renegotiate PPAs was aimed at passing on the benefits to the poor through welfare schemes. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham