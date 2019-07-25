Nation Current Affairs 25 Jul 2019 'Please be dece ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Please be decent': Smriti Irani to BJP lawmaker on POCSO Act debate in Parl

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 25, 2019, 10:22 am IST
Updated Jul 25, 2019, 10:22 am IST
Yadav said: 'My friend came to visit me and he started talking about porn. I was confused. I have heard of popcorn, but not porn.'
She interjected and asked Yadav 'to be decent while explaining his concerns'. (Photo: File)
 She interjected and asked Yadav 'to be decent while explaining his concerns'. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: On Wednesday, Union Minister Smriti Irani asked a BJP lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh to be careful with his choice of words when he was speaking on the proposed changes to a law on sexual crimes against children in Parliament.

BJP lawmaker Harnath Singh Yadav had blamed the content on TV and social media for the rise in sexual offenders during the debate in Rajya Sabha. "The question is where are these sexual offenders coming from? The fact is, what we are serving is what we are getting," he said.

 

Yadav said: “My friend came to visit me and he started talking about porn. I was confused. I have heard of popcorn, but not porn.”

On Tuesday, Smriti Irani introduced the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Rajya Sabha. She interjected and asked Yadav "to be decent while explaining his concerns".

Irani said: “Yadav ji is elder to me, but there are a lot of women sitting here and this discussion is being viewed by the entire country. Please be a little decent while explaining your concerns.”

Harnath Singh Yadav, 78, said a child now only sees "objectionable content from day to night".

"Film actresses are selling condoms in advertisements. On music channels, the songs that get played are Munni Badnaam Hui, Chikni Chameli, Jhandu Balm, Tere Saath Karunga Gandhi Baat... The minds of children are gentle. What effect will these things have?" he had said.

The bill involving amendments to the POCSO Act by including death penalty for aggravated sexual assault on children was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. It will now be sent to the Lok Sabha.

...
Tags: pocso act, smriti irani, harnath singh yadav, crime, crime against minor
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

'On being shown the truth of our reality today, all that the government does is to try and deny it. This is because forces patronised by the ruling party themselves, patronise the promotion of such a 'cult of violence,' Yechury said. (Photo: File)

CPI(M) leader Yechury slams BJP for dismissal of concerns expressed by celebs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Boris Johnson on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. (Photo: Twitter/ @narendramodi)

Modi congratulates Boris Johnson on becoming UK Prime Minister

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to address media at his residence later today. Announcements on the induction of the two leaders may be done then. (Photo: ANI)

NCP's Sachin Ahir, Chhagan Bhujbal likely to join Shiv Sena

Bharatiya Janata Party MPs, Saroj Pandey and Ajay Pratap Singh gave notices in Rajya Sabha over 'simultaneous elections' and 'problems due to increasing population in the country', respectively. (Photo: ANI)

MPs from BJP, NCP give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

5 interesting facts about Priti Patel, Britain's new interior minister

Priti Patel resigned as International Development minister in November 2017. (Photo: File)
 

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's son-in-law in Boris Johnson's cabinet

Johnson, who has in the past described himself as a "son-in-law of India" by virtue of his now estranged wife Marina Wheeler's Indian mother - Dip Kaur, has stressed that the UK's relationship with India must run deeper than just trade. (Photo: AFP)
 

Insect infused delicacies serve as mainstream culinary delight

The restaurant serves mopane worm polenta fries and black fly larvae chickpea croquettes paired with a mopane hummus and topped off with a sprinkle of dried mealworms. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sajid Javid becomes first Pakistan-origin UK Finance Minister

Sajid Javid became Britain's first ethnic minority finance minister on Wednesday, capping off an unlikely rise from a humble start on a street dubbed the country's worst to holding the purse strings for the world's fifth-biggest economy. (Photo: Twitter/ Sajid Javid)
 

Will new UK PM Boris Johnson bring ‘first girlfriend’ into 10 downing street?

Instead of walking through the door with him, his girlfriend Carrie Symonds, former head of communications for his Conservative Party, stood nearby with his staff - a sign of a colourful private life that arguably represents modern Britain better than the traditional picture. (Photo: AFP)
 

'What is this headache man': Vijay Deverakonda after encountering with paparazzi

Vijay Deverakonda. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka BJP delegation arrives in New Delhi to meet Amit Shah

The delegation is expected to discuss the future course of action to form the government in Karnataka. (Photo: ANI)

TMC supporters thrash professor after students refuse to chant 'Mamata zindabad'

According to News18 report, describing the initiation of the ruckus, he said that the student union members behaved rudely with senior female students of the college. (Photo: File)

Watch: Cop suspended after video of her dancing in police station goes viral

A young police woman from Gujarat has been suspended on Wednesday after a video of her dancing inside a police station to a song became viral on social media, officials said. (Photo: screengrab)

Review of PPAs to ensure competitive prices, benefit people: Jagan Reddy

Rejecting the claims, Jagan said the move to renegotiate PPAs was aimed at passing on the benefits to the poor through welfare schemes. (Photo: File)

Over 1.5 kg ornaments, 90 coins removed from Bengal woman's stomach

According to the woman's mother, she noticed that ornaments were disappearing from their home at a village under Margram police station limits. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham