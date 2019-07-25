Nation Current Affairs 25 Jul 2019 Nizamabad: ‘Mi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Nizamabad: ‘Missing’ children found dead inside locked car

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Jul 25, 2019, 1:21 am IST
Updated Jul 25, 2019, 1:21 am IST
A car owner noticed two children dead in the rear seat of his car in the early hours of Wednesday and called police.
Police said Syed Riyaz and Mohammad Badruddin might have got stuck after the doors locked automatically after they entered the car to play.
NIZAMABAD: Two children aged five and 10 years were found dead inside a parked car at Mujahidnagar in Nizamabad on Wednesday. The children were reported missing on Tuesday and after searching, their parents lodged a complaint with I Town police.

The deceased have been identified as Syed Riyaz, 10, and Mohammad Badruddin, 5.

 

 According to sources, the children had gone out to play after informing their parents on Tuesday afternoon and did not return home. They were cousins.

A car owner noticed two children dead in the rear seat of his car in the early hours of Wednesday and called police. Parents of the children rushed to the spot and identified the bodies.

The car owner told police that he had locked the car for the past three days and when unlocking it on Wednesday, he noticed a foul smell emanating from inside the vehicle.

I Town SI Bhuvaneshwar said that they are trying to ascertain how or why the children entered the car. “We suspect that the children might have entered the car and its doors automatically locked while they were playing inside. Unable to open the doors, the children would have died of suffocation,” he said.

Tags: children dead, death by suffocation
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nizamabad


