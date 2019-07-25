Nation Current Affairs 25 Jul 2019 Modi promises museum ...
Modi promises museum to preserve memories of PMs

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 25, 2019, 1:36 am IST
Updated Jul 25, 2019, 1:36 am IST
Modi urged family members of the former PMs to share all things related to them for this museum.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that a grand museum dedicated to all his predecessors will be built in Delhi and took a dig at the Congress, saying attempt was made to erase their memories as part of a strategy. “There is a coterie of people who have created adverse images of greats like Dr Ambedkar and Sardar Patel. This same coterie destroyed the image of Morarji Bhai. They created labels, narratives and titles for our former Prime Ministers,” he said.

“But now I have decided that a dedicated museum of all former Prime Ministers will be established in Delhi,” he said speaking at an event to release a book on former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar,  written by Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh.

 

Modi urged family members of the former PMs to share all things related to them for this museum. “I invite their families to share aspects of the lives of former PMs be it Charan Singhji, Deve Gowdaji, I.K. Gujralji and Manmohan Singhji,” he said.

Modi pointed out that these days, even if a small leader does a 10-12 km padyatra, it is covered on TV. “But, why did we not honour the historic padyatra of Chandra ShekharJi. He walked for our farmers, poor and marginalised,” he said.

