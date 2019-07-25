Lok Sabha approves anti-terror bill

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday approved a Bill to amend an anti-terror law aimed at allowing the government to designate an individual suspected to have terror links as a terrorist with home minister Amit Shah asserting this is of “prime importance” to nip terrorism in the bud.

Stoutly defending the amendments to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to make it “strict”, Mr Shah also allayed fears of the opposition parties on its misuse, saying it will keep the investigation agencies “four steps” ahead of the terrorists.

Replying to a debate on the Bill before it was passed by voice vote, Mr Shah said though it will not be misused against any individual, yet, those who engage in terrorist activities against the security and sovereignty of the country, including the ‘urban maoists’, would not be spared.

Reiterating the zero tolerance policy of the Modi government against terrorism, Mr Shah said the objective of the proposed amendments is to facilitate speedy investigation and prosecution of terror offences and designating an individual as terrorist in line with the international practices.

An individual’s psychology is the birth place of terrorism, rather than an institution. If, in the first place, an individual is stopped from attracting other individuals into terrorism by providing ideological and financial support, this menace can be finished,” he said.

Hence, designating an individual as terrorist, after following the due process of law, is of “prime importance” to nip terrorism in the bud.

The anti-terror law, so far, only had provisions to ban groups as individual groups, not individuals.

The Bill additionally empowers the officers of the NIA, of the rank of Inspector or above, to investigate cases. Under the Act, the investigation may be conducted by officers only of the rank of Deputy Superintendent or Assistant Commissioner of Police or above.

The Congress and the TMC boycotted the proceedings ahead of voting on the bill.

“What can we do, if you are boycotting the proceedings as you are angry over vote bank,” Shah said. Shah said fighting terror must not be held hostage to political considerations. “Members must rise above political considerations and whole heartedly support a strict law for fighting terrorism and keep the investigation agencies four steps ahead of the terrorists.”

Hitting out at the Congress for opposing the amendments, he said if the UPA was correct in amending anti-terror laws in their tenure, then so is the NDA.

He said, in the name of ideology, some people promote ‘urban Maoism’, a term used by the BJP and its ideological allies for those it blames for supporting Maoists.

“In the name of ideology, some people promote urban maoism. We have no sympathy for them,” he said.

Left wing violence was initially considered ideological and gullible people were misguided to kill others, he said.

“The only purpose of this law is to root out terrorism. We will ensure that this law will not be misused,” the home minister added.