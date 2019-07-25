I am the happiest, says Kumaraswamy after losing trust vote

Weeks after 16 legislators quit the Congress-Janata Dal Secular coalition and two independents changed sides in favour of the opposition BJP, the HD Kumaraswamy government collapsed on the floor of the Karnataka assembly on Tuesday. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Outgoing chief minister HD Kumaraswamy claimed to be the “happiest person” around and the reason he cited was the opportunity given to him to serve the people of his state for over a year.

"I am the happiest person on this occasion. That's because of how much I worked in the last 14 months to uplift this state. I worked sincerely despite several kinds of disturbances, and today, I am the happiest person while vacating my office," Kumaraswamy told NDTV.

Weeks after 16 legislators quit the Congress-Janata Dal Secular coalition and two independents changed sides in favour of the opposition BJP, the HD Kumaraswamy government collapsed on the floor of the Karnataka assembly on Tuesday.

Congress-JD(S) bagged 99 votes to the opposition party's 105 during the trust vote, paving the way for state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa to become the Chief Minister again.