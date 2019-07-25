Nation Current Affairs 25 Jul 2019 Did Errum Manzil nee ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Did Errum Manzil need HMDA nod, HC asks Telangana govt

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHARA
Published Jul 25, 2019, 1:07 am IST
Updated Jul 25, 2019, 1:25 am IST
the hc asked the state government to answer the questions raised by the petitioners on the demolition of the Manzil.
Errum Manzil
 Errum Manzil

Hyderabad: Expressing displeasure with the state government for its failure to answer the query, whether the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority’s (HMDA) approval was needed to demolish the Errum Manzil, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to answer the questions raised by the petitioners on the demolition of the Manzil.

The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther, while dealing with the PILs filed against the demolition of Errum Manzil had asked the state  to explain  its stand on the contentions of the petitioners, which were apart from the legal angle, as to whether  Errum Manzil was a heritage building or not.

 

The CJ asked the Additional A-G J. Ramachandra Rao, to give answers to factual questions raised by the petitioners, which were: Why does the government want to expand the Assembly when the existing Assembly was in good condition and had enough space? Why the government is being so hasty in demolishing the Manzil when it has no new plan or new layout of the proposed building?

To answer the contention raised by the petitioners that the surroundings of the proposed place was gridlocked with residential and commercial complexes and with congested roads with heavy traffic. Whether HMDA’s approval was needed to demolish the Manzil, as the incorporation of Regulation-13 was not deleted.

...
Tags: hyderabad metropolitan development authority, errum manzil, telangana high court
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The collector said he will prepare the report based on the statements of those who suffered the beating, CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts.

MLA Eldho Abraham releases visuals of caning

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Special drive from August to clear pending files

Students leave Maharaja’s College campus as directed by the police after a clash between two groups of students in Kochi on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Kochi: Students Federation of India, Fraternity clash on office

More than 1.5 tonnes of banned thin plastic materials have been seized.

Plastic bags must go by Onam: Corporation



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US imposes record USD 5 bn fine, restrictions on Facebook in privacy probe

In a split decision by the FTC, two members said the penalty was insufficient. (Photo: File | AP)
 

Soldiers trained on mountain warfare by Kargil Battle School

Soldiers after completing a training in the Kargil Battle School. (Photo: ANI)
 

Chhatisgarh's Garbage cafe to provide free food in exchange of trash

AMC will open a first-of-its-kind 'Garbage Cafe' within a few days under which poor people and rag pickers will get free food in exchange for one kilogram of plastic, while breakfast will be provided if half a kilogram of plastic is brought to the cafe. (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: Priya Prakash Varrier's 'kissing' video trends on internet, but there's twist

Priya Prakash Varrier's kissing video. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Meet Shaheen Parvez, the unconventional devotee of Lord Hanuman

Shaheen has an idol of the Hindu god at her home which she worships daily. (Photo: ANI)
 

In an environment friendly step, railways to electrify all broad gauge rail routes

'Railways have decided to electrify 100 per cent of its broad gauge rail routes in mission mode, as a green mode of transport,' Goyal said during Question Hour. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: NHRC blames school for death of Class V student

The NHRC stated that despite the child having a history of epilepsy as claimed by the school authorities, no medical and health records were maintained.

Changes to Aadhaar Bill receive govt nod

The amendment to the Aadhaar Act entails the use of India’s national biometric ID by state governments for schemes that are funded through the ‘consolidated fund of the state’.

Deadly encounters

A file picture of Dhanush Mudiraj while rescuing a snake

K T Rama Rao’s birthday gifts a smile to many

US Consulate General Katherine Hadda with KTR

TMC delegation meets PM; requests for name change of West Bengal

They informed the Prime Minister that the West Bengal Assembly has passed the bill for the name change of the state. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham