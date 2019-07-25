Did Errum Manzil need HMDA nod, HC asks Telangana govt

Hyderabad: Expressing displeasure with the state government for its failure to answer the query, whether the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority’s (HMDA) approval was needed to demolish the Errum Manzil, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to answer the questions raised by the petitioners on the demolition of the Manzil.

The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther, while dealing with the PILs filed against the demolition of Errum Manzil had asked the state to explain its stand on the contentions of the petitioners, which were apart from the legal angle, as to whether Errum Manzil was a heritage building or not.

The CJ asked the Additional A-G J. Ramachandra Rao, to give answers to factual questions raised by the petitioners, which were: Why does the government want to expand the Assembly when the existing Assembly was in good condition and had enough space? Why the government is being so hasty in demolishing the Manzil when it has no new plan or new layout of the proposed building?

To answer the contention raised by the petitioners that the surroundings of the proposed place was gridlocked with residential and commercial complexes and with congested roads with heavy traffic. Whether HMDA’s approval was needed to demolish the Manzil, as the incorporation of Regulation-13 was not deleted.