Nation Current Affairs 25 Jul 2019 Celebrities cite hat ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Celebrities cite hate crime data to take on Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 25, 2019, 12:53 am IST
Updated Jul 25, 2019, 12:53 am IST
If someone criticises the ruling party, it does not imply they are against the nation, the letter said.
Aparna Sen
 Aparna Sen

New Delhi: Expressing concern at the number of “religious identity-based hate crimes” in India, a group of eminent citizens has said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that ‘Jai Shri Ram’ has become a provocative war cry with many lynchings taking place in its name.

The letter also referred to findings of the “FactChecker indatabase” and the”Citizen's Religious Hate-Crime Watch” and said the number of “religious identity-based hate crimes” had gone up in the last nine years; 62 per cent of the victims belonged to the Muslim community.

 

“About 90 per cent of these attacks were reported after May 2014, when your government assumed power nationally,” the signatories told the prime minister.

They said they regretted that “Jai Shri Ram” has been reduced to a “provocative war cry that leads to law and order problems, and many lynchings take place in its name”. It is shocking, they said, that so much violence should be perpetrated in the name of religion. “These are not the Middle Ages! The name of Ram is sacred to many in the majority community of India. As the highest executive of this country you must put a stop to the name of Ram being defiled in this manner,” the letter stated. Criticising the lynchings in Parliament is not enough, the civil society leaders said.

”What action has actually been taken against the perpetrators? We strongly feel that such offences should be declared non-bailable, and that exemplary punishment should be meted out swiftly and surely.” It also underscored the significance of dissent in a democracy.

“There is no democracy without dissent. People should not be branded anti-national or urban Naxal and incarcerated because of dissent against the government.”

If someone criticises the ruling party, it does not imply they are against the nation, the letter said.

The signatories also include Bengali thespian Soumitro Chatterjee, filmmaker-actor Revathy, directors Mani Ratnam and Shyam Benegal and activist Binayak Sen.

...
Tags: prime minister narendra modi


Latest From Nation

Union home minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)

Lok Sabha approves anti-terror bill

A file picture of Dhanush Mudiraj while rescuing a snake

Deadly encounters

US Consulate General Katherine Hadda with KTR

K T Rama Rao’s birthday gifts a smile to many

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US imposes record USD 5 bn fine, restrictions on Facebook in privacy probe

In a split decision by the FTC, two members said the penalty was insufficient. (Photo: File | AP)
 

Soldiers trained on mountain warfare by Kargil Battle School

Soldiers after completing a training in the Kargil Battle School. (Photo: ANI)
 

Chhatisgarh's Garbage cafe to provide free food in exchange of trash

AMC will open a first-of-its-kind 'Garbage Cafe' within a few days under which poor people and rag pickers will get free food in exchange for one kilogram of plastic, while breakfast will be provided if half a kilogram of plastic is brought to the cafe. (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: Priya Prakash Varrier's 'kissing' video trends on internet, but there's twist

Priya Prakash Varrier's kissing video. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Meet Shaheen Parvez, the unconventional devotee of Lord Hanuman

Shaheen has an idol of the Hindu god at her home which she worships daily. (Photo: ANI)
 

In an environment friendly step, railways to electrify all broad gauge rail routes

'Railways have decided to electrify 100 per cent of its broad gauge rail routes in mission mode, as a green mode of transport,' Goyal said during Question Hour. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Deadly encounters

A file picture of Dhanush Mudiraj while rescuing a snake

K T Rama Rao’s birthday gifts a smile to many

US Consulate General Katherine Hadda with KTR

TMC delegation meets PM; requests for name change of West Bengal

They informed the Prime Minister that the West Bengal Assembly has passed the bill for the name change of the state. (Photo: ANI)

Grand museum for all former PMs in Delhi: PM Modi

Modi urged family members of the former prime ministers to share all things related to them for this museum. (Photo: File)

Vistara to end 200 ml plastic water bottles supply on board

It said,
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham