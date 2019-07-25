Nation Current Affairs 25 Jul 2019 BJP 'united ...
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP 'united', everything under control: MP party chief after 2 MLAs back Cong govt

PTI
Published Jul 25, 2019, 2:35 pm IST
Updated Jul 25, 2019, 2:35 pm IST
He held talks separately with Bhargava and Chouhan 'to know what went wrong and why the two MLAs voted for Cong-backed bill', source said.
Singh, the Lok Sabha MP from Jabalpur, rushed here from Delhi on Wednesday after the BJP's central leadership took a dim view of two party MLAs - Narayan Tripathi and Sharad Kol - voting in favour of the bill moved by the Congress in the state Assembly. (Photo: File)
 Singh, the Lok Sabha MP from Jabalpur, rushed here from Delhi on Wednesday after the BJP's central leadership took a dim view of two party MLAs - Narayan Tripathi and Sharad Kol - voting in favour of the bill moved by the Congress in the state Assembly. (Photo: File)

Bhopal: A day after two BJP MLAs backed the Congress-led government during the voting on a bill in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, state BJP chief Rakesh Singh said the party is "united" and there is no groupism.

Singh, the Lok Sabha MP from Jabalpur, rushed here from Delhi on Wednesday after the BJP's central leadership took a dim view of two party MLAs - Narayan Tripathi and Sharad Kol - voting in favour of the bill moved by the Congress in the state Assembly. "Everything is under control," Singh told reporters here on Thursday.

 

Read | ‘Ghar wapsi’: 2 BJP MLAs vote in favour of Kamal Nath govt's bill in Assembly

Earlier after reaching Bhopal, Singh met Leader of the Opposition Gopal Bhargava and former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to find out reasons behind the two MLAs backing the Congress-led government during the voting on the bill. Singh is likely to apprise the BJP central leadership about the two MLAs' action by Thursday evening, party sources said.

He held talks separately with Bhargava and Chouhan "to know what went wrong and why the two MLAs voted for the Congress-backed bill", a source said. Talking to reporters at the state BJP office here, Singh said, "There is no groupism in the party and it is united. We did not seek division of votes on Wednesday." "Everything is under control. Everything is conducive for us. Nothing has happened," he asserted.

A source said the BJP is in touch with Tripathi and Kol and wants to win them back and ensure they do not switch over to the ruling party. A source said Tripathi and Kol met Chouhan two days back and lodged a protest with him, saying their voices were not being heard in the BJP.

Chouhan apparently assured the duo that their view points will be heard by the party, the source said. However, on Wednesday, the two BJP MLAs voted in favour of the Criminal Law (Madhya Pradesh Amendment) Bill, 2019 when it was put to vote in the House.

...
Tags: madhya pradesh, congress, bjp, kamal nath, gopal bhargav
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh


Latest From Nation

‘The criminality clause provides for three-year-imprisonment and remuneration from man to the wife, how will he provide remuneration if he is in jail? A Muslim will go to jail for three years and others for one year, is this justice?’ S T Hasan asked. (Photo: ANI)

Govt shouldn't interfere in internal matter of religion: Hasan on Triple Talaq Bill

A day after being transferred to the Ministry of Power in a bureaucratic reshuffle, former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg is reported to have sought voluntary retirement from government service. (Photo: ANI)

Former Finance Secretary S C Garg seeks voluntary retirement after abrupt transfer

Born to Gujarati parents who fled to Uganda in the 1960s, Patel had held international development secretary portfolio in the former Prime Minister Theresa May government but she was forced to resign over her undisclosed meetings with Israeli officials. (Photo: PTI)

Jaishankar congratulates 'good friend' Priti Patel for appointment in UK Cabinet

In what looked like a hoax WhatsApp forward, someone took Dusagne's photograph from Facebook and attached a condolence message to it, which later went viral. (Photo: File I Representational)

Mumbai man's family receives 400 calls over hoax Whatsapp message of his demise



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mumbai man's family receives 400 calls over hoax Whatsapp message of his demise

In what looked like a hoax WhatsApp forward, someone took Dusagne's photograph from Facebook and attached a condolence message to it, which later went viral. (Photo: File I Representational)
 

Exclusive leak previews vivo NEX 3 with almost 90-degree curved glass

insider @IceUniverse has shared what appears to be the first leak of the vivo NEX 3 and with it, we see the screen glass of the handset.
 

India's air passenger traffic to touch 1 billion, says Puri

Out of the six, three have been awarded to Adani group and issues related to two others have been resolved, civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said during the Question Hour. (Photo: File | ANI)
 

Flying Frenchman falls in sea attempting 'flyboard' channel crossing

Franky Zapata plunged into the water shortly after launching his record. (Photo: AFP)
 

J&K: Army battalion completes bike rally to commemorate 20 yrs of Kargil Vijay Diwas

To commemorate 20 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas, a motorcycle expedition was completed by a team from 13th Battalion of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles here. (Photo: ANI)
 

Apple exclusive suddenly confirms new iPhones

The Apple A13 chipset will be featured here in all three iPhones and has been codenamed Cebu and it will feature the model number T8030.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jaishankar congratulates 'good friend' Priti Patel for appointment in UK Cabinet

Born to Gujarati parents who fled to Uganda in the 1960s, Patel had held international development secretary portfolio in the former Prime Minister Theresa May government but she was forced to resign over her undisclosed meetings with Israeli officials. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai man's family receives 400 calls over hoax Whatsapp message of his demise

In what looked like a hoax WhatsApp forward, someone took Dusagne's photograph from Facebook and attached a condolence message to it, which later went viral. (Photo: File I Representational)

UP cop harasses 16-yr-old teen who tried to file case, Priyanka shares video

The video was shot on mobile phone by the girl’s brother. (Photo: Screengrab)

SC directs Centre to set up exclusive court in each district to deal with POCSO cases

It asked the Centre to apprise it about the status of compliance of the order in 30 days and to make the money available for setting up of POCSO courts and appointment of prosecutors and others. (Photo: PTI)

Telangana BJP launches 'BJP4TS' app as part of membership drive

Through this app, people can directly register themselves and become active members of the BJP. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham