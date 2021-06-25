Nation Current Affairs 25 Jun 2021 More people with mil ...
More people with mild Covid-19 symptoms report to hospitals in TS post-lockdown

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 25, 2021, 12:01 am IST
Updated Jun 25, 2021, 12:01 am IST
Experts state that these patients appear to have picked up the infection during the relaxation period when the lockdown was in place
 The GHMC area is seeing ups and downs in cases, as also in the adjoining Ranga Reddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts. (Representational Image/DC)

Hyderabad: Four days after unlocking, there has been a slight increase in the number of people with mild Covid-19 symptoms reporting at city hospitals.

Experts state that these patients appear to have picked up the infection during the relaxation period when the lockdown was in place, and were coming to the hospitals now.

 

Dr C.R.K. Prasad, a senior doctor, explained, “Small hospitals have started seeing cases of those who had symptoms on June 20. They have now been tested and identified as Covid-19 positive. With the movement of people without following proper safety protocols there will be spikes of Covid-19 cases noted from time to time."

The GHMC area is seeing ups and downs in cases, as also in the adjoining Ranga Reddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts.

Dr Mohan Gupta, senior member of the Indian Medical Association, said, “There was a slight increase noted in the last two days but overall the number of Covid-19 cases was found to be coming down. These sudden bursts are due to activities like marriages, weekend parties, small gatherings."

 

In the districts too, Khammam, Nalgonda and Suryapet are a matter of concern as there are slight increases noted every three days after a small decline.

Experts state that these sporadic cases will be noted from time to time. With neighbouring states relaxing lockdown, being alert during interstate movement is most important.


Fresh cases: 1,088

Deaths: 9

Tests done: 1,19,466

Active cases: 16,030

Total cases: 6,17,776

Total deaths: 3,607


Most new cases

1. GHMC: 137

2. Khammam: 86

3. Nalgonda: 68

4. Ranga Reddy: 65

 

5. Karimnagar and Suryapet: 64

 

Fewest new cases:

1. Adilabad and Kamareddy: 2

2. Nirmal: 4

3. Jogulamba Gadwal: 6

4. Komarambheem Asifabad, Narayanpet and Nizamabad: 7

5. Jangaon: 10

 

...
