Nation Current Affairs 25 Jun 2021 M C Josephine resign ...
Nation, Current Affairs

M C Josephine resigns as Kerala Women's Commission chairperson after row over remarks

PTI
Published Jun 25, 2021, 3:27 pm IST
Updated Jun 25, 2021, 3:45 pm IST
The opposition Congress and BJP had condemned her behaviour and sought her resignation
MC Josephine had explained her stand with regard to the comments made by her in the ongoing CPI(M) state secretariat meeting.
 MC Josephine had explained her stand with regard to the comments made by her in the ongoing CPI(M) state secretariat meeting.

Thiruvananthapuram: A day after her alleged insensitive remarks kicked up a row in Kerala, the Women's Commission chairperson M C Josephine resigned on Friday, party sources said.

Josephine had courted controversy when she spoke harshly to a woman complainant of domestic violence during a live television programme of a Malayalam channel on Wednesday, causing embarrassment to the ruling CPI(M).

 

Josephine had explained her stand with regard to the comments made by her in the ongoing CPI(M) state secretariat meeting.

Sources said she had been instructed by the party to tender her resignation.

"She will tender her resignation letter to the chief secretary soon," a party source told P T I.

The opposition Congress and BJP had condemned her behaviour and sought her resignation.

Josephine, while attending the television show asked the woman, who alleged that she was being harassed by her husband and mother-in-law, if she had filed a police complaint against them.

 

When the woman replied in the negative, Josephine could be seen reacting angrily, and asked her to "suffer" for not approaching the police.

The woman told her that she was married since 2014 and had no children and alleged she was constantly being assaulted by her husband and mother-in-law.

The video of the women panel chief's behaviour on live TV has gone viral on the social media, with demands pouring in for her resignation, even from netizens with Left leaning, on her insensitive attitude.

Josephine, a central committee member of the ruling CPI(M), in a press statement, later expressed regret.

 

...
Tags: m c josephine, kerala women's commission, m c josephine resigns
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Dark days of Emergency can never be forgotten: PM Modi

The top court was hearing three appeals including that of the state government challenging the high court's denial for filing of affidavits by Banerjee and Ghatak. (PTI)

Narada scam: SC annuls HC order refusing to accept replies of Mamata, law minister

Chandy said after the recent reorganisation in the party in Kerala, he had come to Delhi to express

Congress leader Oommen Chandy meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

The Kerala High Court had granted her interim anticipatory bail for a week and had directed her to appear before police today for interrogation. (Twitter)

Sedition case: Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to filmmaker Aisha Sultana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Won't allow Class 12 exams unless sure of 'no fatality', Supreme Court tells Andhra

The top court is hearing a plea seeking directions to state governments not to hold board exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

India, US kick off mega wargame in Indian Ocean with eye on China

A view of US Navy Carrier Strike Group Ronald Reagan, ahead of a Passage Exercise with INS Kochi and INS Teg, during its transit through Indian Ocean Region on June 23 & 24. (PTI Photo)

Narada scam: SC annuls HC order refusing to accept replies of Mamata, law minister

The top court was hearing three appeals including that of the state government challenging the high court's denial for filing of affidavits by Banerjee and Ghatak. (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi appears before Surat court in defamation case

In his complaint, the MLA had alleged that Gandhi defamed the entire Modi community by saying

Covishield vaccine linked to rare neurological disorder in Kerala, UK

While seven cases were reported from a medical centre in Kerala, where about 1.2 million people were administered the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, known as Covishield in India, four were reported from Nottingham, UK, in an area in which approximately 700,000 (7 lakh) people received the jab. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham