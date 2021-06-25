India logs 51,667 new COVID-19 cases, 1,329 deaths in last 24 hours

Vendors wearing face masks as a precaution against coronavirus wait for customers at a vegetable market in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India registered as many as 51,667 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry.

At 2.98 per cent, the daily positivity rate in the country remained below 5 per cent for the 18 days on the trot.

The tally of daily recoveries outnumbered the count of daily new cases for straight 43 days.

Also, the country saw a total of 64,527 recoveries in the last 24 hours, pushing its overall count to 2,91,28,267.

The country witnessed 1,329 COVID-related fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 3,93,310.

Seeing a slight dip, India now has an active caseload of 6,12,868.

A total of 39,95,68,448 samples tested up to June 24. Of which 17,35,781 samples were tested yesterday," informed Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

In what is billed to be the world's largest vaccination drive, India recorded the administration of 60.73 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours.

Now with this, a total of 30.79 crore jabs have been administered under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.