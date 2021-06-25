Doctors protest failure to arrest policeman for assault in Kerala

The Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) boycotted outpatient duties while casualty, urgent and necessary surgeries, labour room, IP treatment, COVID-19 treatment were not affected. (Representational Image: PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Government doctors across Kerala boycotted outpatient services for an hour on Friday protesting against the failure to arrest a police official who had allegedly assaulted a doctor on Covid duty after a patient died.

The doctors, holding placards, raised slogans against the alleged indifference of authorities in arresting the police official, who had assaulted Dr Rahul over 40 days ago at Mavelikkara in Alappuzha district after the official's mother, a Covid patient, died.

Such incidents of attack on doctors and other medical professionals for no fault of theirs would hurt the mental strength of the Covid warriors, a protesting doctor said. Meanwhile, the police officer, reportedly absconding, has been granted anticipatory bail by the Kerala High Court.