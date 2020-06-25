93rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

473,345

16,868

Recovered

271,688

13,089

Deaths

14,907

424

Maharashtra142899737926739 Delhi70390414372365 Tamil Nadu6746837763866 Gujarat29001210961736 Uttar Pradesh1955712586596 Rajasthan1600912611375 West Bengal151739702591 Madhya Pradesh124489473534 Haryana120106925188 Telangana104444361225 Andhra Pradesh103314779129 Karnataka101186153164 Bihar8273610655 Jammu and Kashmir6422381888 Assam637139599 Odisha5752386324 Punjab46273099113 Kerala3604188823 Uttarakhand2505154129 Chhatisgarh2419160112 Jharkhand2219157512 Tripura11896391 Manipur8982500 Himachal Pradesh7564297 Goa7541290 Puducherry4611769 Chandigarh4043066 Nagaland3551480 Mizoram145240 Arunachal Pradesh135110 Sikkim83390 Meghalaya43321
Nation Current Affairs 25 Jun 2020 Yediyurappa warns of ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Yediyurappa warns of another lockdown while West Bengal extends it till July 31

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published Jun 25, 2020, 2:08 pm IST
Updated Jun 25, 2020, 2:19 pm IST
Tamil Nadu, too, has imposed a lockdown across Chennai and adjoining districts.
Karnataka Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa. (PTI)
Warning of a strict lockdown once again if people do not follow social distancing norms, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said that he would hold discussions with legislators of all parties regarding the strict measures that need to be taken to control the virus.

Bengaluru, in particular, has seen a huge rise in cases, with the city crossing the 1,000 cases mark this month. The city has a total of 1,685 cases so far. Yeddiyurappa urged Bengalureans to maintain social distancing and practice hygiene.

 

"But we are also thinking about the number of cases which is increasing in Bengaluru. I urge people to maintain social distancing and sanitisation if Bengalureans don't want one more seal down (sic)," he was quoted by ANI as saying.

Yediyurappa's warning comes a day after the West Bengal government decided to extend the lockdown in the state to July 31 to contain the rising number of coronavirus cases in India. As per the latest figures from the Union Health Ministry, West Bengal has over 14,700 confirmed cases and 580 deaths.

The state government has already decided to close down all educational institutions until July 31. Suburban and metro rail services, too, would be out of bounds for the public during the lockdown.

Interestingly, in a state known for intense acrimony between political parties, all parties, including the Opposition BJP and CPM decided to back the extension of the lockdown in the all-party meeting called by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The highest-ever single-day surge of 16,922 COVID-19 cases pushed India's total tally to 4,73,105 on Thursday whereas the death toll climbed to 14,894 with 418 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry. With this, India has registered over 14,000 cases for the sixth day in a row. According to the ministry data updated at 8am, active cases stand at 1,86,514 while 2,71,696 people have recovered.

West Bengal is not the only state to announce an extension of the lockdown. In fact, Tamil Nadu became the first state in the last three months to re-impose a strict lockdown.

Since June 19, Chennai and its adjoining districts have been under complete lockdown, after the state capital recorded an exponential rise in the number of corona positive cases in the last one month. The lockdown, under which there are more restrictions on the movement of people than earlier, including a total ban on private vehicles without valid passes and legitimate reasons plying on roads, would continue till June 30.

However, unlike in West Bengal, the move was slammed by the Opposition and arch-rival DMK. DMK chief and leader of opposition MK Stalin had said,"The total lockdown would not help curb the spread of coronavirus but would only worsen the economic situation, thus making it a double loss for the state".

Meanwhile, Hyderabad has also witnessed a spurt in cases, thanks to the Telangana government finally ramping up its testing capacities, partly by allowing private labs to test people.

According to The Indian Express, since June 15, the state has witnessed over 3000 new cases, most of them from the Hyderabad region. However, things do not seem to be going right for the authorities, as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is apparently peeved with the Telangana health department for not keeping it updated on the new positive cases. As per an earlier report in Deccan Chronicle, it is likely to stop managing COVID-19 containment clusters in Hyderabad.

...
Tags: bs yeddiyurappa, cm mamata banerjee, coronavirus lockdown, coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus testing
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


