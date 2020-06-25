93rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

473,345

16,868

Recovered

271,688

13,089

Deaths

14,907

424

Maharashtra142899737926739 Delhi70390414372365 Tamil Nadu6746837763866 Gujarat29001210961736 Uttar Pradesh1955712586596 Rajasthan1600912611375 West Bengal151739702591 Madhya Pradesh124489473534 Haryana120106925188 Telangana104444361225 Andhra Pradesh103314779129 Karnataka101186153164 Bihar8273610655 Jammu and Kashmir6422381888 Assam637139599 Odisha5752386324 Punjab46273099113 Kerala3604188823 Uttarakhand2505154129 Chhatisgarh2419160112 Jharkhand2219157512 Tripura11896391 Manipur8982500 Himachal Pradesh7564297 Goa7541290 Puducherry4611769 Chandigarh4043066 Nagaland3551480 Mizoram145240 Arunachal Pradesh135110 Sikkim83390 Meghalaya43321
Business Other News 25 Jun 2020 Private sector can n ...
Business, In Other News

Private sector can now build rockets, provide launch services: ISRO chief Sivan

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jun 25, 2020, 10:21 am IST
Updated Jun 25, 2020, 2:47 pm IST
Terming this a "major reform", Sivan said the private sector can also be part of the inter-planetary missions of the ISRO
ISRO chief K Sivan. (PTI Photo)
  ISRO chief K Sivan. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: ISRO Chief K Sivan on Thursday announced new ways in which the private sector will be able to work in the space sector to explore more. The space organisation said the private sector will be allowed to carry out space activities like building of rockets, satellites and providing launch services.

Terming this a "major reform", Sivan said the private sector can also be part of the inter-planetary missions of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

 

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared a proposal to set up the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACE), to let the private sector play a key role in space activities, including planetary exploration missions, PMO minister of state Jitendra Singh said.  

Addressing an online media briefing, Sivan said the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (In-Space) has been created under the Department of Space as a separate vertical for taking independent decisions with respect to permitting and regulating space activities of the private sector.

He said the move will not only enable accelerated growth of the space sector, but will also help the Indian industry play a major role in the global space economy.

"This is going to be a major system and reform in the Department of Space. In-Space will have its own directorates for technical, legal safety and security, activity promotion as well as for monitoring purposes so that they can take an independent decision," Sivan said.

New Space India Ltd, a PSU under the department of space, will try to reorient space activities from a “supply-driven” model to a “demand-driven” one, ensuring optimum utilisation of India’s space assets.

This move comes weeks after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the space sector will be opened up to private entities under the Rs 20 lakh crore Atma Nirbhar Bharat package.

These reforms will enable the Indian Space Research Organisation to focus more on research and development activities, new technologies, exploration missions and the human space flight programme. Some planetary exploration missions will also be opened up to the private sector, the minister added.

...
Tags: union cabinet, indian national space promotion and authorisation centre (in-space), space activities, planetary exploration, space missions, jitendra singh, sro chief, k sivan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

India’s customs officials at Chennai, one of India’s biggest ports, have held shipments originating from China for extra checks. (PTI Photo)

Boycott of Chinese products may not be feasible: FIEO

US court has upheld a verdict that talcum powder sold by Johnson & Johnson caused ovarian cancer and ordered the pharmaceutical giant to pay $2.1 billion in damages. (Photo- Twitter)

Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $2.1 billion over cancer-causing talc powder

International Air Transport Association (IATA) has urged governments to avoid quarantine measures when re-opening their economies. (ANI Photo)

IATA suggests alternative to traveller quarantines

GDP to contract by 5.3 pc marking the lowest growth rate in the country's history, says Ind-Ra. (ANI Photo)

India's GDP to contract by 5.3% due to COVID-19 'disorder': India Ratings



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Boycott of Chinese products may not be feasible: FIEO

India’s customs officials at Chennai, one of India’s biggest ports, have held shipments originating from China for extra checks. (PTI Photo)

IATA suggests alternative to traveller quarantines

International Air Transport Association (IATA) has urged governments to avoid quarantine measures when re-opening their economies. (ANI Photo)

Trump blocks H1B visa, business groups say decision will hurt US recovery

US President Donald Trump suspended the entry into the United States of certain foreign workers on Monday. (AFP Photo)

IATA issues criteria for COVID-19 testing in air travel process

International Air Transport Association (IATA) has released criteria for the use of COVID-19 testing in the travel process. (ANI Photo)

India levies anti-dumping duty on steel imports from China, South Korea & Vietnam

India has imposed an anti-dumping duty on steel imports from China, Vietnam and South Korea. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham