93rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

473,345

16,868

Recovered

271,688

13,089

Deaths

14,907

424

Maharashtra142899737926739 Delhi70390414372365 Tamil Nadu6746837763866 Gujarat29001210961736 Uttar Pradesh1955712586596 Rajasthan1600912611375 West Bengal151739702591 Madhya Pradesh124489473534 Haryana120106925188 Telangana104444361225 Andhra Pradesh103314779129 Karnataka101186153164 Bihar8273610655 Jammu and Kashmir6422381888 Assam637139599 Odisha5752386324 Punjab46273099113 Kerala3604188823 Uttarakhand2505154129 Chhatisgarh2419160112 Jharkhand2219157512 Tripura11896391 Manipur8982500 Himachal Pradesh7564297 Goa7541290 Puducherry4611769 Chandigarh4043066 Nagaland3551480 Mizoram145240 Arunachal Pradesh135110 Sikkim83390 Meghalaya43321
Nation Current Affairs 25 Jun 2020 Arunachal Pradesh re ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Arunachal Pradesh reports first COVID-19 death

PTI
Published Jun 25, 2020, 1:56 pm IST
Updated Jun 25, 2020, 2:02 pm IST
The 43-year-old woman succumbed to the disease was suffering from chronic kidney disease and had returned from Delhi on June 11
Arunachal Pradesh recorded its first COVID-19 fatality. (AFP Photo)
 Arunachal Pradesh recorded its first COVID-19 fatality. (AFP Photo)

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh has recorded its first COVID-19 fatality after a 43-year-old woman succumbed to the disease, while two new coronavirus cases have been reported, taking the northeast state's tally to 160, officials said on Thursday.

The woman, a resident of West Kameng district, was suffering from chronic kidney disease and had returned from Delhi on June 11. She was kept at an institutional quarantine at Dirang. As her health deteriorated, she was tested for COVID-19 and was found positive on June 23.

 

She was referred to Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, Naharlagun, but died on the way to the hospital near Shergaon on Wednesday, the officials said.

Her mortal remains were cremated following Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare guidelines at Dirang by Dirang administration, they said.

Two new cases one from the Capital complex and another from Longding were reported on Wednesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 160.

Of the total 160 cases, 121 are active as 38 people have recovered and one has died, the officials said.

Changlang district has the highest number of 60 COVID-19 cases followed by the Capital Complex with 30, the officials added.

...
Tags: arunachal pradesh, covid-19, coronavirus cases, coronavirus death
Location: India, Arunachal Pradesh, Itanagar


Latest From Nation

Centre and the CBSE Thursday informed the Supreme Court that they have decided to cancel the Class X and XII examinations. (PTI Photo)

CBSE class 10 exams cancelled, Class 12 students will have an option: Centre tells SC

Over 30 personnel at Naval Air Station 'INS Parundu' test positive for COVID-19. (Photo- Twitter)

30 naval personnel at INS Parundu test positive for COVID-19

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa. (PTI)

Yediyurappa warns of another lockdown while West Bengal extends it till July 31

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (PTI)

Shah attacks Gandhis, alleges interests of one family prevailed over party and nation



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

30 naval personnel at INS Parundu test positive for COVID-19

Over 30 personnel at Naval Air Station 'INS Parundu' test positive for COVID-19. (Photo- Twitter)

Yediyurappa warns of another lockdown while West Bengal extends it till July 31

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa. (PTI)

China forgets pullback vow, intrudes into two more areas

Fresh Chinese incursions at LAC despite consensus. (PTI Photo)

Army chief MM Naravane visits forward areas in eastern Ladakh, reviews preparedness

File image of Army Chief General MM Naravane. (ANI)

Chidambaram: Nadda won't dare to ask Modi on 2,264 Chinese incursions since 2015

Former Union minister P Chidambaram (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham