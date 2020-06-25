Arunachal Pradesh reports first COVID-19 death

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh has recorded its first COVID-19 fatality after a 43-year-old woman succumbed to the disease, while two new coronavirus cases have been reported, taking the northeast state's tally to 160, officials said on Thursday.

The woman, a resident of West Kameng district, was suffering from chronic kidney disease and had returned from Delhi on June 11. She was kept at an institutional quarantine at Dirang. As her health deteriorated, she was tested for COVID-19 and was found positive on June 23.

She was referred to Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, Naharlagun, but died on the way to the hospital near Shergaon on Wednesday, the officials said.

Her mortal remains were cremated following Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare guidelines at Dirang by Dirang administration, they said.

Two new cases one from the Capital complex and another from Longding were reported on Wednesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 160.

Of the total 160 cases, 121 are active as 38 people have recovered and one has died, the officials said.

Changlang district has the highest number of 60 COVID-19 cases followed by the Capital Complex with 30, the officials added.