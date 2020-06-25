93rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

473,345

16,868

Recovered

271,688

13,089

Deaths

14,907

424

Maharashtra142899737926739 Delhi70390414372365 Tamil Nadu6746837763866 Gujarat29001210961736 Uttar Pradesh1955712586596 Rajasthan1600912611375 West Bengal151739702591 Madhya Pradesh124489473534 Haryana120106925188 Telangana104444361225 Andhra Pradesh103314779129 Karnataka101186153164 Bihar8273610655 Jammu and Kashmir6422381888 Assam637139599 Odisha5752386324 Punjab46273099113 Kerala3604188823 Uttarakhand2505154129 Chhatisgarh2419160112 Jharkhand2219157512 Tripura11896391 Manipur8982500 Himachal Pradesh7564297 Goa7541290 Puducherry4611769 Chandigarh4043066 Nagaland3551480 Mizoram145240 Arunachal Pradesh135110 Sikkim83390 Meghalaya43321
Nation Current Affairs 25 Jun 2020 Another day, another ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Another day, another record surge in coronavirus cases in India

PTI
Published Jun 25, 2020, 11:39 am IST
Updated Jun 25, 2020, 11:39 am IST
Active cases stand at 1,86,514 while 2,71,696 people have recovered.
Better safe than sorry. (PTI)
 Better safe than sorry. (PTI)

New Delhi: The highest-ever single-day surge of 16,922 COVID-19 cases pushed India's total tally to 4,73,105 on Thursday whereas the death toll climbed to 14,894 with 418 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry. With this, India has registered over 14,000 cases for the sixth day in a row.

According to the ministry data updated at 8am, active cases stand at 1,86,514 while 2,71,696 people have recovered and one patient has migrated. "Thus, around 57.43 per cent patients have recovered so far," an official said.

 

Of the 418 new deaths, 208 were in Maharashtra, 64 in Delhi, 33 in Tamil Nadu, 25 in Gujarat, 14 in Karnataka, 11 in West Bengal, 10 each in Rajasthan and Haryana, nine in Madhya Pradesh, eight each in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, five each in Andhra Pradesh,  Telangana and Uttarakhand. Bihar, Goa and Jammu and Kashmir have reported one COVID-19 fatality each.

...
Tags: a coronavirus quarantine facility, coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus toll, coronavirus in india


