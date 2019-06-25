Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 25 Jun 2019 'Will formally ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Will formally join BJP within 2 days,' says sacked Congress leader Abdullakutty

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 25, 2019, 12:14 pm IST
Updated Jun 25, 2019, 12:14 pm IST
Abdullakutty met the Prime Minister and Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday.
He was expelled from the party for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his party’s massive victory in the 2019 general elections. (Photo: Facebook)
 He was expelled from the party for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his party’s massive victory in the 2019 general elections. (Photo: Facebook)

Kerala: Former Congress lawmaker from Kerala’s Kannur AP Abdullakutty said that he would formally join the BJP in a couple of days, reported Hindustan Times.

He was expelled from the party for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his party’s massive victory in the 2019 general elections.

 

Abdullakutty met the Prime Minister and Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday.

After the meeting, Abdullakutty said: “My meetings with both were fruitful. We discussed many things including the prevailing political situation in Kerala. Both welcomed me to the party and I will formally join the BJP within two days.”

“Many educated people from the community feel that my entry will help bridge vacuum between the party and the Muslim community. I also feel we have to shed unnecessary reservations and fears vis-à-vis the BJP. The PM said I had to pay a heavy price for speaking truth. And he congratulated me for sticking to my views. I am sure my entry will help improve the community’s ties with the party. I will work hard to remove mutual distrust,” he said.

The Congress threw him out earlier in June after he said in a Facebook post that Prime Minister Modi won the Lok Sabha polls handsomely for the second time because he inculcated “enough Gandhian values in governance”.

...
Tags: congress, bjp, ap abdullakutty, narendra modi, amit shah
Location: India, Kerala


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Since the day Lakshmi Narayan found this stone in his farmhouse, he has been approaching various mine department authorities to hand it over to them, and finally, he visited the district collectorate office on Monday to give it to them. (Photo: ANI)

Man discovers 35-year old meteoroid stone in farmhouse in Coimbatore

The project, expected to cost over Rs. 1 lakh crore, is funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). (Photo: Rpresentational image)

54,000 mangroves to be affected by bullet train project: Minister

Two others were injured in the hit-and-run on Monday night. (Representational Image)

UP man fails to molest woman, drives car over her family members; 2 dead

An outlet selling ‘kachoris’ in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh has come under the scanner of the Income Tax department (Aligarh range). (Representational Image)

UP 'kachori' seller earns 60-70 lakhs annually; I-T dept on alert after tip off



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

UP 'kachori' seller earns 60-70 lakhs annually; I-T dept on alert after tip off

An outlet selling ‘kachoris’ in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh has come under the scanner of the Income Tax department (Aligarh range). (Representational Image)
 

Heart-warming clip of injured stray dog goes viral; watch video

The pharmacy’s security footage shows her attending to the dog. Banu herself shared a video later showing her sweetly tending to the wounds on the paw. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy Paris ahead of Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner’s wedding

Priyanka and Nick in Paris. (Photo: Instagram)
 

‘Wanted safer, better life for her’: Mother of Indian girl who died in Arizona desert

The girl, identified as Gurupreet Kaur, died in a remote desert area west of Lukeville, Arizona, a US border town 50 miles (80 km) southwest of Tucson, after her mother left her with other Indian migrants she was travelling with to go in search of water, a medical examiner and US Border Patrol said. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Did you know Prince Harry and Meghan’s new home cost 2.7 million euros

The royal family carried out more than 3,200 official engagements in Britain and around the world in the financial year to April. (Photo: AFP)
 

PRV sirens to play 'Jagte Raho' tune to alert public in Lucknow

The sirens will be used to alert the people in the area and if found to be successful, the recorded messages can be applied to other areas such as traffic management as well. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC rejects Congress petition against separate Rajya Sabha bypolls

It said that the court could not intervene once the poll panel has issued the order. (Photo: File)

‘No one tried to settle rape allegation against my son,' says Kerala CPI(M) leader

Balakrishnan, who addressed the media after a meeting of the party’s state committee, said he came to know about the complaint only after a court sent a notice to his house in January. (Photo: PTI)

Country has gone through 'Super Emergency' in last 5 yrs: Mamata attacks Modi govt

She also skipped the swearing-in ceremony of the new government last month and did not attend the June 15 NITI Aayog meeting. (Photo: File)

Hands up! UP's Badaun police frisk people at gunpoint, see video

A video and some photographs of the policemen frisking people and checking their vehicles with one policeman pointing a gun at them, forcing them to stand motionless in hands-up position has gone viral on various social media platforms. (Photo: ANI)

'No doubt Balakot targets were hit, it was all over in 90 seconds'

Picture of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) facility destroyed by Indian Ar Force strikes in Balakot, Pakistan.(Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham