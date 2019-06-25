UP man fails to molest woman, drives car over her family members; 2 dead

Two others were injured in the hit-and-run on Monday night. (Representational Image)

Bulandshahr: Two elderly women were killed after being run over by a car driven allegedly by a man who tried to molest a woman from their family in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr.

The police has filed a case of the accident and said that they were investigating the allegations by the victim’s family. The family has alleged that a 30-year-old upper caste man ran over the women – who are Dalits – after a failed attempt to molest 22-year-old woman from their family.

"We were initially told that it was a truck accident. We filed a case. But now the family has given a written complaint that a molestation attempt led to the incident. We have included that in the FIR (First Information Report) and are trying to arrest the accused," senior police officer Atul Shrivastava said.