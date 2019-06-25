Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 25 Jun 2019 UP man fails to mole ...
Nation, Current Affairs

UP man fails to molest woman, drives car over her family members; 2 dead

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 25, 2019, 1:08 pm IST
Updated Jun 25, 2019, 1:08 pm IST
The police has filed a case of the accident and said that they were investigating the allegations by the victim’s family.
Two others were injured in the hit-and-run on Monday night. (Representational Image)
 Two others were injured in the hit-and-run on Monday night. (Representational Image)

Bulandshahr: Two elderly women were killed after being run over by a car driven allegedly by a man who tried to molest a woman from their family in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr.  

Two others were injured in the hit-and-run on Monday night.

 

The police has filed a case of the accident and said that they were investigating the allegations by the victim’s family. The family has alleged that a 30-year-old upper caste man ran over the women – who are Dalits – after a failed attempt to molest 22-year-old woman from their family.

"We were initially told that it was a truck accident. We filed a case. But now the family has given a written complaint that a molestation attempt led to the incident. We have included that in the FIR (First Information Report) and are trying to arrest the accused," senior police officer Atul Shrivastava said.

...
Tags: up crime, up police, crime, crime against women, molestation
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The project, expected to cost over Rs. 1 lakh crore, is funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). (Photo: Rpresentational image)

54,000 mangroves to be affected by bullet train project: Minister

An outlet selling ‘kachoris’ in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh has come under the scanner of the Income Tax department (Aligarh range). (Representational Image)

UP 'kachori' seller earns 60-70 lakhs annually; I-T dept on alert after tip off

(Photo: File)

Choksi has exhausted all his legal options, will be extradited: Antigua PM

Also, 28 per cent cases were related to cattle theft or slaughter and in 58 per cent of the cases, the victims were Muslims. (Photo: Screengrab)

121 cases of mob violence since 2015; 66 per cent cases in BJP ruled states: Data



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

UP 'kachori' seller earns 60-70 lakhs annually; I-T dept on alert after tip off

An outlet selling ‘kachoris’ in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh has come under the scanner of the Income Tax department (Aligarh range). (Representational Image)
 

Heart-warming clip of injured stray dog goes viral; watch video

The pharmacy’s security footage shows her attending to the dog. Banu herself shared a video later showing her sweetly tending to the wounds on the paw. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy Paris ahead of Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner’s wedding

Priyanka and Nick in Paris. (Photo: Instagram)
 

‘Wanted safer, better life for her’: Mother of Indian girl who died in Arizona desert

The girl, identified as Gurupreet Kaur, died in a remote desert area west of Lukeville, Arizona, a US border town 50 miles (80 km) southwest of Tucson, after her mother left her with other Indian migrants she was travelling with to go in search of water, a medical examiner and US Border Patrol said. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Did you know Prince Harry and Meghan’s new home cost 2.7 million euros

The royal family carried out more than 3,200 official engagements in Britain and around the world in the financial year to April. (Photo: AFP)
 

PRV sirens to play 'Jagte Raho' tune to alert public in Lucknow

The sirens will be used to alert the people in the area and if found to be successful, the recorded messages can be applied to other areas such as traffic management as well. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UP 'kachori' seller earns 60-70 lakhs annually; I-T dept on alert after tip off

An outlet selling ‘kachoris’ in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh has come under the scanner of the Income Tax department (Aligarh range). (Representational Image)

Choksi has exhausted all his legal options, will be extradited: Antigua PM

(Photo: File)

Telangana CM to chair TRS State Executive Committee meeting on June 27

All the Lok Sabha members, Rajya Sabha members, members of the TRS Legislature party (MLAs/MLCs), Corporation Chairpersons, elected ZP Chairpersons are invited for the meeting. (Photo: ANI)

'Will formally join BJP within 2 days,' says sacked Congress leader Abdullakutty

He was expelled from the party for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his party’s massive victory in the 2019 general elections. (Photo: Facebook)

SC rejects Congress petition against separate Rajya Sabha bypolls

It said that the court could not intervene once the poll panel has issued the order. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham