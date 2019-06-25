TRS goes ahead with its plans of new secretariat, Assembly

The state government has appointed a committee of ministers headed by road and buildings minister V. Prashant Reddy to look into the construction of the new buildings.

Hyderabad: Despite court cases challenging its decision to demolish the state secretariat building and erect a new one, the TRS government has decided to go ahead with its programme of laying the foundation stone for the new secretariat building on June 27.

The state government has appointed a committee of ministers headed by road and buildings minister V. Prashant Reddy to look into the construction of the new buildings. According to sources, excise minister Srinivas Goud and welfare minister Koppula Eswar are members of the committee. A senior officer said the Cabinet has decided to construct the new secretariat building in the same spot as the existing secretariat buildings after demolishing the latter.

“For the construction of the new secretariat building, the AP government handed over its secretariat blocks on the request of the Telangana government,” he said.

The official said that there was no change in the schedule of laying of foundation stones by the the CM on June 27. The secretariat staff will have to work from elsewhere from July.