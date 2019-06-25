Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 25 Jun 2019 Revealing Lavasa&rsq ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Revealing Lavasa’s dissent note may endanger life: EC

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 25, 2019, 12:35 am IST
Updated Jun 25, 2019, 12:35 am IST
The EC said that the disclosure was exempted information which may ‘endanger the life or physical safety’ of an individual.
While rejecting the application of RTI activist Vihar Durve, the ECI said that the disclosure was exempted information which may “endanger the life or physical safety” of an individual.
 While rejecting the application of RTI activist Vihar Durve, the ECI said that the disclosure was exempted information which may “endanger the life or physical safety” of an individual.

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has turned down a request for public disclosure of the dissent notes of commissioner Ashok Lavasa with regard to his decisions pertaining to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speeches that were alleged to have violated model code of conduct during the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

While rejecting the application of RTI activist Vihar Durve, the ECI said that the disclosure was exempted information which may “endanger the life or physical safety” of an individual.

 

Mr Durve had under Right to Information (RTI) sought details of Mr Lavasa’s dissent notes related to PM Modi’s speeches in rallies at Wardha on Apri l1, Latur on April 9, Patan and Barmer on April 21 and Varanasi on April 25. Mr Durve had also sought information about the decision given by the ECI with regards to these speeches and the procedure followed while giving decisions on them.

The EC while rejecting information on both these queries cited Section 8(1)(g) of the RTI Act exempting the disclosure of information which would endanger the life or physical safety of any person or identify the source of information or assistance given in confidence for law enforcement or security purposes.

Mr Lavasa had reportedly disagreed with the poll panel’s decision to give clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah of charges of violating the MCC with regard to their statements made in some of the election rallies.

CEC recused himself from all meetings to discuss MCC issues saying that his participation in the deliberations of the Commission were meaningless since his `minority decisions’ went unrecorded.

...
Tags: election commission of india (eci)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court seeks explanation on Pampa river report

Naseema, 36, of Chenkoor in Pooyappally had gone missing in January and her husband Nasarudeen filed a Habeas Corpus petition in the Kerala High Court. The Pooyappally police has been investigating the missing case since then.

Kollam: Missing woman found living with Facebook friend

The proposal of the CDB soon attracted the ire of a section of the devotees and Paramekkavu and Thiruvambadi Devaswom Boards which conduct the annual Thrissur Pooram event here.A presentation of the consultant chosen for the work was held at the hall of the shopping complex owned by CDB near its head office here on Saturday in the presence of Devaswom ombudsman P. R. Raman as per the direction of the High Court.

Facelift of Thekkinkkad Maidanam back in focus

Mamata Banerjee

Jolt to TMC as another party MLA joins BJP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In drought-hit Bundelkhand, village returns to age-old water conservation techniques

Shanti, a farmer, says: ‘Eight to 10 years ago, we decided to divert wastewater to ponds and this measure has rejuvenated the water level and has made farming easier.’ (Photo: ANI)
 

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's relationship ends: report

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.
 

Actor Ranvir Shorey takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi's tweet on International Yoga Day

Actor Ranvir Shorey (Photo: File)
 

Why every woman must solo travel

Reading some articles online and talking to other women who have solo travelled can imbibe you with confidence. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
 

Want to have child from estranged husband? Maharashtra court allows

The woman had pleaded before the court to conceive another child through the in-vitro fertilisation or restoration of conjugal relations, The Times of India reported.
 

Abhinandan's moustache should be made national moustache: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

After Varthaman's returned to India, his swashbuckling gunsliger moustache and equally suave hairstyle has become the new fad among men across the country. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bill on Quota for those along IB, ALoC tabled

G. Kishan Reddy

Action taken against 271 companies in last 3 years to safeguard investors: Sitharaman

Citing rules, Sitharaman stated that Section 178(5) and 178(6) of the Companies Act. (Photo: ANI)

Mulayam Singh hospitalised after he complained of urinary retention

Samajwadi party founder and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav has been admitted to a hospital here after he complained of urinary retention.(Photo: File)

Police frisk motorists at gun point in Badaun, UP

‘It is only so that we can respond timely if something goes wrong. Our only intention is to ensure our personnel safe during the checking,’ Senior Superintendent Ashok Kumar Tripathi said. (Photo: ANI)

Four BJP leaders suffer burnswhile burning effigy

The incident occurred when a BJP worker poured petrol on the already lit effigy. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham