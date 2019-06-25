Cricket World Cup 2019

'After decades, India has given strong mandate': PM Modi in Lok Sabha

Published Jun 25, 2019, 5:22 pm IST
Updated Jun 25, 2019, 5:33 pm IST
He said he never thought about polls in terms of victory and defeat.
He was replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 He was replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that after many decades, the country has given a strong mandate and a government was voted back into power.

“This Lok Sabha elections have shown that more than themselves, the people of India are thinking about the betterment of the country, this spirit is commendable,” Modi said, addressing the Lok Sabha.

 

He said he never thought about polls in terms of victory and defeat.

“The opportunity to serve 130 crore Indians and work to make a positive difference in the lives of our citizens is special to me. The people saw us work for five years, we were given the fruits of our hardwork,” Modi added.

Referring to UPA, Modi said, “We were given a chance to rule in 2014 as people thought it was a way of escaping from "them".”

He said that he understands that it takes time to change things which have been existing for last 70 years. They did not divert or dilute from their main goal.

They have moved forward, be it regarding infrastructure or in space, Modi said.

He was replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address.

