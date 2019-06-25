Cricket World Cup 2019

Locals assault, shave heads of couple in Odisha after learning about affair

ANI
Published Jun 25, 2019, 4:30 pm IST
Updated Jun 25, 2019, 4:30 pm IST
Couple reached out to Karanjia Police Station to file complaint following which the police immediately arrested 3 victims, said an official.
Locals allegedly broke into the woman’s house where the couple was present and dragged them out to assault them and then shaved their head. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Odisha: Locals of Mayubhanj’s Mandua village on June 22 allegedly mistreated a couple and shaved their heads after finding out about their affair.

The victim identified as Sagura Khatun belongs to a minority community.

 

Locals allegedly broke into the woman’s house where the couple was present and dragged them out to assault them and then shaved their head.

The couple later reached out to Karanjia Police Station to file a complaint following which the police immediately arrested 3 victims, said an official.

 “On the basis of the complaint filed by the victim, police immediately arrested 3 main accused persons. We also took all steps to maintain communal peace and harmony in the area,” said Awinash Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP) Mayurbhanj.

 “We are on the lookout for other accused,” he added.

