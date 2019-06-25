Cricket World Cup 2019

Kamal Nath may close schemes by Shivraj govt

Sources said the Kamal Nath government, which was scheduled to present its first annual budget of the state in the assembly on July 10, would
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath was mulling to wind up more than 250 schemes introduced during the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan regime to curb fiscal mismanagement in the state.

While majority of these schemes are proposed to be scraped, some of them will be merged with the programmes having similar objectives, a spokesman of the state government told this newspaper here on Monday.

 

“All the government schemes have been reviewed. It has been found that allocations made for majority of these schemes in the budget have remained unspent and they failed to fulfill their objectives.

Besides, several programmes have similar objectives. There is a move to close over 250 schemes introduced during the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan for fiscal prudence”, the officer said.

focus on fulfilling the promises made by ruling Congress such as farm loan waiver, unemployment allowance to youths, and subsidized electricity tariff for the BPL consumers, in the run up to the 2018 assembly polls in MP by making budgetary provisions for them.

