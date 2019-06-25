Jolt to TMC as another party MLA joins BJP

New Delhi: Another MLA of West Bengal’s ruling TMC switched camps on Monday, with three-time MLA from Kalchini Wilson Champramary joining the saffron fold. Several other TMC members, including president of a local body from Dakshin Dinjapur — Biplab Mitra — and several councillors joined the BJP.

The TMC leaders joined the saffronfold at the BJP headquarters in the presence of its senior leaders, including Mukul Roy and its general secretary incharge of the state Kailash Vijarvargiya. “It (defection from the TMC to BJP) will take place in seven phases as said by Kailash Vijayvargiya earlier... After the completion of seven phases, Mamata Banerjee’s government will lose its majority at the floor of the Assembly,” said Mr Roy. Several TMC MLAs have joined the BJP after the saffron party emerged as a strong challenger to the state’s ruling party by winning 18 LS seats of the total 42 there. After joining the saffronfold, Mr Champramary said the condition in West Bengal with the “ongoing violence is not conducive for democracy”.