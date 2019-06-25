Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 25 Jun 2019 India calls for de-e ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India calls for de-escalation of tensions between US, Iran

ANI
Published Jun 25, 2019, 4:51 pm IST
Updated Jun 25, 2019, 4:51 pm IST
In the wake of the incident, several carriers both in India and abroad have decided to avoid flying over Iranian airspace.
'India is concerned about the situation because of the huge diaspora (living in the region). India wants the situation to de-escalate and will urge Iran and US to de-escalate,' diplomatic source said. (Photo: ANI)
 'India is concerned about the situation because of the huge diaspora (living in the region). India wants the situation to de-escalate and will urge Iran and US to de-escalate,' diplomatic source said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: India on Wednesday called on Iran and the United States to de-escalate their tensions, amid strained bilateral ties between them, diplomatic sources said on Tuesday.

"India is concerned about the situation because of the huge diaspora (living in the region). India wants the situation to de-escalate and will urge Iran and US to de-escalate," they said.

 

On June 20, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) downed an "intruding American spy drone" -- RQ-4 Global Hawk -- after it violated Iranian airspace over the southern coastal province of Hormozgan. The US has labelled it as an "unprovoked attack," claiming that the drone was flying over international waters when it was attacked.

In the wake of the incident, several carriers both in India and abroad have decided to avoid flying over Iranian airspace and re-route their flights in view of the rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump said that he is imposing economic sanctions on Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and his ministry officials, a provocative action aimed at increasing pressure on the Islamic Republic in retaliation for what Washington says are recent aggressive acts by Tehran.

The sanctions came amid rising tensions between Iran and the US that has been further triggered by concerns Tehran is moving toward amassing more nuclear fuel.

Ties between both countries soured after Washington pulled out from the 2015 nuclear deal or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) last year.
The US has said it would continue to "impose maximum pressure" against Iran till the regime gives up its "destabilising ambitions" of expanding its nuclear programme.

Washington also recently announced that no fresh sanction waivers will be issued for Iranian oil imports to eight countries, including India.

...
Tags: us-iran relations, us, donald trump, joint comprehensive plan of action, irgc
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

To deal with the terror threats, forces have deployed, apart from regular units, six specialised Quick Action Teams (QATs) which are equipped with ultra-modern gadgets and have been part of over 30 successful counter-insurgency operations since January 1 last year. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Ahead of Shah’s Kashmir visit, forces plan to deal with any attack on Amarnath Yatra

LPA is the average rainfall received across the country as a whole during the southwest monsoon, for a 50-year period. (Photo: Representational image)

Farmers advised to sow crops as monsoon expected to go stronger

He was replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

'After decades, India has given strong mandate': PM Modi in Lok Sabha

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha were among the worst-performing states on the index. (Photo: Representational Image)

Kerala best state on health parameters, UP ranks worst: NITI Aayog report



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kerala best state on health parameters, UP ranks worst: NITI Aayog report

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha were among the worst-performing states on the index. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Karisma Kapoor sets 'birthday mood' with this hot bikini picture; check out

Karisma Kapoor in bikini. (Photo: Instagram)
 

PM Modi replies to 11-year-old girl’s letter, Twitter can’t stop praising her

The news of PM Modi writing back to the 11-year old girl was shared by her father on Twitter.(Twitter/@ravinderyadava)
 

Meghan Markle secretly upgrades her iconic engagement ring

Meghan has always been a fan of delicate jewellery, opting for small bracelets and earrings rather than borrowing the rather heavier pieces from the royal collection like Kate does. (Photo: Instagram)
 

NASA astronauts, space station crew mates return to Earth after 204 days

Anne McClain being helped out of the Soyuz MS-11 spacecraft just minutes after she and the other astronauts landed in a remote area near the town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan. (Photo: AFP)
 

Dutee Chand wants Kangana Ranaut to be the lead actress for her biopic

Dutee grabbed the headlines after she revealed that she is a lesbian, and she’s engaged in a same-sex relationship with her friend. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: Heavy rains results in collapsed trees

Weather forecast for today shows light to moderate rain and thundershowers are very like to occur at few places in Telangana. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi to hold 10 bilateral meetings on G-20 summit sidelines

India has participated in all the G-20 summits held so far and will host the summit in 2022 for the first time. (Photo: File)

PM Modi replies to 11-year-old girl’s letter, Twitter can’t stop praising her

The news of PM Modi writing back to the 11-year old girl was shared by her father on Twitter.(Twitter/@ravinderyadava)

Bihar: FIR against 39 villagers for protesting lack of facilities, AES deaths

The fear of AES forced villagers in Harivanshpur village of Vaishali district to vacate their homes. (Photo: ANI)

Advanced test machines installed at Muzaffarpur’s SKMCH: hospital official

The AES is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, vomiting and in extreme cases, brain dysfunction, seizure, and inflammation of heart and kidney. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham