Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 25 Jun 2019 Hands up! UP's ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hands up! UP's Badaun police frisk people at gunpoint, see video

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 25, 2019, 10:24 am IST
Updated Jun 25, 2019, 10:24 am IST
According to residents of the area, this has become a routine manner of checking by the police there.
A video and some photographs of the policemen frisking people and checking their vehicles with one policeman pointing a gun at them, forcing them to stand motionless in hands-up position has gone viral on various social media platforms. (Photo: ANI)
 A video and some photographs of the policemen frisking people and checking their vehicles with one policeman pointing a gun at them, forcing them to stand motionless in hands-up position has gone viral on various social media platforms. (Photo: ANI)

Badaun: In a viral video, police in Badaun were seen making people hold up their hands at gun point while they check their vehicle.

People found this act as 'hazardous' and 'humiliating' for the common man.

 

SSP of Badaun Ashok Kumar Tripathi said, “The way people were checked is not a norm. It was done by our personnel as a drill so that they could respond efficiently if a person they are checking turns out be criminal. I have advised all officials that this must not be repeated with common people again.”

According to residents of the area, this has become a routine manner of checking by the police there.

“If you are driving and cops want to stop you, they will do that with a gun in their hand. The method is very intimidating for the common man. The cops make no concession even if the driver is a woman,” said Raj Kumar Agarwal, a businessman.

Iqbal Ahmed, a social activist of Badaun, asked, “How can police do drill on common people? If they want to do such drill they must do it in a controlled environment. But this was clearly done to harass and intimidate people.”

Clearing police’s stand, Sanjay Kumar Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Wazirganj police station, said, “The checking was done as per the laid down procedure of tacking hostile situation. The intention of our personnel was not to intimidate anyone.”

A police official in Badaun said: “Badaun is a crime prone area and we keep our guns out because you never know which vehicle is carrying criminals. We have to remain prepared.”

A video and some photographs of the policemen frisking people and checking their vehicles with one policeman pointing a gun at them, forcing them to stand motionless in hands-up position has gone viral on various social media platforms.

...
Tags: up police, viral video, uttar pradesh


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Balakrishnan, who addressed the media after a meeting of the party’s state committee, said he came to know about the complaint only after a court sent a notice to his house in January. (Photo: PTI)

‘No one tried to settle rape allegation against my son,' says Kerala CPI(M) leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his government is committed to further improving urban infrastructure and will leave no stone unturned to fulfil the dream of housing for all. (Photo: File)

We are committed to further improving urban infrastructure: PM Modi

A dispute broke out between the man and a vegetable vendor which escalated to such a level that the latter stabbed him with his vegetable knife. (Representational Image)

Vegetable vendor stabs customer to death over Rs 10 dispute in Mumbai, held

She also skipped the swearing-in ceremony of the new government last month and did not attend the June 15 NITI Aayog meeting. (Photo: File)

Country has gone through 'Super Emergency' in last 5 yrs: Mamata attacks Modi govt



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy Paris ahead of Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner’s wedding

Priyanka and Nick in Paris. (Photo: Instagram)
 

‘Wanted safer, better life for her’: Mother of Indian girl who died in Arizona desert

The girl, identified as Gurupreet Kaur, died in a remote desert area west of Lukeville, Arizona, a US border town 50 miles (80 km) southwest of Tucson, after her mother left her with other Indian migrants she was travelling with to go in search of water, a medical examiner and US Border Patrol said. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Did you know Prince Harry and Meghan’s new home cost 2.7 million euros

The royal family carried out more than 3,200 official engagements in Britain and around the world in the financial year to April. (Photo: AFP)
 

PRV sirens to play 'Jagte Raho' tune to alert public in Lucknow

The sirens will be used to alert the people in the area and if found to be successful, the recorded messages can be applied to other areas such as traffic management as well. (Photo: ANI)
 

Expensive Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro price explained

The rear is where the magic will happen and these are the reasons for the drastic increase in price of the Galaxy Note 10 Pro.
 

In drought-hit Bundelkhand, village returns to age-old water conservation techniques

Shanti, a farmer, says: ‘Eight to 10 years ago, we decided to divert wastewater to ponds and this measure has rejuvenated the water level and has made farming easier.’ (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'No doubt Balakot targets were hit, it was all over in 90 seconds'

Picture of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) facility destroyed by Indian Ar Force strikes in Balakot, Pakistan.(Photo: ANI)

PRV sirens to play 'Jagte Raho' tune to alert public in Lucknow

The sirens will be used to alert the people in the area and if found to be successful, the recorded messages can be applied to other areas such as traffic management as well. (Photo: ANI)

4 days and counting: 44 Telangana people stranded at Kailash Mansarovar

One of the passengers told ANI that the group, belonging to two different regions in Telangana state, registered themselves with the Southern Travel agency for the Kailash Mansarovar and had started their journey on June 13. (Photo: ANI)

U'khand: Gupta family to pay entire cost of waste disposal in Auli

The municipal corporation has deployed 20 workers to clear the waste lying around in the area. (Photo: ANI)

Bombay HC to pronounce judgement on Maratha reservation on Thursday

The Bombay High Court will decide on all pleas on Maratha reservation on Thursday (June 27). (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham