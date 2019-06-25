Cricket World Cup 2019

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury stokes row with ‘naali’ remark

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jun 25, 2019, 12:13 am IST
Updated Jun 25, 2019, 12:17 am IST
Mr Chowdhury, the Congress leader in the LS, clarified that his intention was not to insult the Prime Minister.
 Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

New Delhi: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury stoked a controversy on Monday with his naali (drain) remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha, with the BJP launching a scathing attack on him and his party, saying this “arrogance” will finish them.

Later, Mr Chowdhury, the Congress leader in the LS, clarified that his intention was not to insult the Prime Minister and he regrets if Mr Modi was hurt by his comment.

 

Speaking during the debate in the Lok Sabha on the ‘Motion of Thanks’ to the President’s address, Mr Chowdhury said he made the naali comment in response to some BJP leader’s comparison of Mr Modi with Swami Vivekananda which provoked and angered him.

However, Mr Chowdhury had made the remark soon after BJP minister Prahlad Joshi had said that at least BJP members don’t say “India is Indira and Indira is India”.

Mr Chowdhury’s naali remarks were later expunged by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, but BJP working president J.P. Nadda reacted strongly to these remarks, saying they were in “bad taste and highly condemnable”.

Taking to the Twitter to condemn the Congress leader's remarks, Mr Nadda said, “the Congress is consistently insulting the Prime Minister who has been elected by 125 crore people. The people of the country are giving their reply to Congress in every election. Their arrogance will finish them.”

