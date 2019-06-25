Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 25 Jun 2019 4 days and counting: ...
Nation, Current Affairs

4 days and counting: 44 Telangana people stranded at Kailash Mansarovar

ANI
Published Jun 25, 2019, 9:28 am IST
Updated Jun 25, 2019, 9:28 am IST
The passenger said that the area, where they have been stranded, is completely surrounded by hills and a many people are falling sick.
One of the passengers told ANI that the group, belonging to two different regions in Telangana state, registered themselves with the Southern Travel agency for the Kailash Mansarovar and had started their journey on June 13. (Photo: ANI)
 One of the passengers told ANI that the group, belonging to two different regions in Telangana state, registered themselves with the Southern Travel agency for the Kailash Mansarovar and had started their journey on June 13. (Photo: ANI)

Kathmandu: Forty-four people from Telangana have been left stranded since the last four days near the Nepali town of Hilsa, located in the country's northwest, bordering Tibet, after a travel agency with whom they were registered abandoned them while returning from their pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar.

One of the passengers told ANI that the group, belonging to two different regions in Telangana state, registered themselves with the Southern Travel agency for the Kailash Mansarovar and had started their journey on June 13.

 

"We reached and visited Kailash Mansarovar. But after that we have been brought to Hilsa, a border area close to Manasarovar, and have been left abandoned," he said.

"The Southern Travels, who brought us here, has left us and they are not responding to our calls since last four days," he added.

The passenger further said that this area, where they have been stranded, is completely surrounded by hills and a few of them are gradually falling sick. Especially women are facing a lot of problems.

"I request the state government to help us get back to our homes safely," he added.

...
Tags: kailash mansarovar, stranded, nepal, pilgrimage
Location: India, Telangana


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

State police have registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and have sent the body to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. (Representational Image)

19-yr-old Hyd girl commits suicide after being counselled for excessive use of mobile

Picture of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) facility destroyed by Indian Ar Force strikes in Balakot, Pakistan.(Photo: ANI)

'No doubt Balakot targets were hit, it was all over in 90 seconds'

The accident took place around 3.30 am, they said. CRPF jawans recovered the bodies of six people and rescued 43 passengers by entering the ill-fated bus through the windows, Superintendent of Police Shivani Tiwari told PTI. (Photo: ANI)

6 dead, 43 injured as bus falls into gorge in Jharkhand

When police entered the flat, they found the decomposed bodies of the two lying on beds. (Representational Image)

‘Depressed’ techie, mother commit suicide in Mumbai, bodies found in bed



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Did you know Prince Harry and Meghan’s new home cost 2.7 million euros

The royal family carried out more than 3,200 official engagements in Britain and around the world in the financial year to April. (Photo: AFP)
 

PRV sirens to play 'Jagte Raho' tune to alert public in Lucknow

The sirens will be used to alert the people in the area and if found to be successful, the recorded messages can be applied to other areas such as traffic management as well. (Photo: ANI)
 

Expensive Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro price explained

The rear is where the magic will happen and these are the reasons for the drastic increase in price of the Galaxy Note 10 Pro.
 

In drought-hit Bundelkhand, village returns to age-old water conservation techniques

Shanti, a farmer, says: ‘Eight to 10 years ago, we decided to divert wastewater to ponds and this measure has rejuvenated the water level and has made farming easier.’ (Photo: ANI)
 

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's relationship ends: report

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.
 

Actor Ranvir Shorey takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi's tweet on International Yoga Day

Actor Ranvir Shorey (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

U'khand: Gupta family to pay entire cost of waste disposal in Auli

The municipal corporation has deployed 20 workers to clear the waste lying around in the area. (Photo: ANI)

Bombay HC to pronounce judgement on Maratha reservation on Thursday

The Bombay High Court will decide on all pleas on Maratha reservation on Thursday (June 27). (Photo: File)

'Every voice matters, e-mail issues for Assembly': Stalin to TN people

Stalin tweeted: 'Every voice matters and deserves to be heard. In the upcoming assembly session, starting from 28th June, DMK will ensure that our collective concerns - from water crisis and farmer distress to unemployment - will be discussed.' (Photo: File)

Hyderabad man killed in road accident in San Francisco

Waseem's family is seeking government's help to get them to the US to cremate the body there as it may take a few days for mortal remains to reach Hyderabad. (Photo: ANI | Twitter_

Tamil Nadu government may change even without election: M K Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin lifts an empty pot to make a point at a protest in Chennai on Monday. Central chennai MP Dayanidhi Maran and Triplicane- Chepauk MLA Anbazhagan are seen. —DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham