With good rains in Wyanad and Cauvery, Kabini water keeps flowing to Tamil Nadu

Mysuru: With good rains in Wyanad and in other Cauvery catchment areas, reservoirs in the basin continue to receive good inflow. The Kabini reservoir which got filled on June 14, continued to release excess water for the eleventh day into the river leading to Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

Kabini released as much as 6115 cusecs of water into the river leading to Tamil Nadu on Sunday. The water level at Kabini on Sunday was 2280.70 feet as against its capacity of 2284 feet.

Last year on the same day, the water level at Kabini was 2250.70 feet.

The authorities at Kabini are maintaining the level at 2-4 feet below the maximum (2284 feet), and are yet to record the optimum level.

According to sources, usually the authorities record the optimum level (2284 feet) on the day the CM offers Bagini to Kapila river, as a gesture of thanksgiving to Mother Nature after the droughts faced in the past few years

At KRS, the water level on Sunday was 105.15 feet, the inflow was 5194 cusecs, the outflow into the river was 3,464 cusecs and the outflow into the canal was 3,106 cusecs. Water level at KRS on the same day the previous year was 68.00 feet.

At Harangi, the water level on Sunday was 2,836.1feet as against its capacity, 2,859 feet.

The inflow was 1168 cusecs and outflow was 30 cusecs.