Nation, Current Affairs

Why can’t Aligarh Muslim University, Jamia provide Dalit quota: Yogi Adityanath

ANI
Published Jun 25, 2018, 7:50 pm IST
Updated Jun 25, 2018, 7:50 pm IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister asked, 'When BHU can provide reservation for Dalits and backward students, why not AMU?'
Addressing a gathering, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath asked the pro-Dalit activists to raise the issue of Dalit reservation in AMU and Jamia Millia University. (Photo: ANI)
Kanauj (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that Dalits should also get reservation in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and Jamia Millia University.

Adityanath was in Kannuaj on Sunday to pay tribute to former Uttar Pradesh minister Ram Prakash Tripathi on his 10th death anniversary.

 

Addressing a gathering, he asked the pro-Dalit activists to raise the issue of Dalit reservation in AMU and Jamia Millia University.

"Those who are saying that Dalits are being discriminated against must be asked when will they raise the issue of reservation for Dalits in Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia University? When BHU can provide reservation for Dalits and backward students, why not AMU?"

The issue of reservation has been a matter of debate in both AMU and Jamia for quite some time.

Both the universities are backed by the Central Government and were declared as minority institutes by the former UPA government.

Last year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had raised the issue of reservation of seats in the two universities for SC, ST and OBCs.

Tags: yogi adityanath, dalit quota, dalits
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh




