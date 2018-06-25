search on deccanchronicle.com
Reports of reduction in exports of essential goods to Maldives misleading: India

PTI
According to some reports, India has lowered limits on export of certain essential commodities such as potatoes and onions to Maldives.
MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India remains firmly committed to strong people to people ties between the two countries and will ensure that the people of Maldives do not have to endure any hardships. (Photo: File/ANI)
New Delhi: India on Monday dubbed as "misleading" media reports that it had reduced exports of essential goods to Maldives, saying requirements were calculated based on actual utilisation in the recent past and were consistent with the trade agreement between the two sides.

According to reports in a section of the media, India has lowered the limits on the export of certain essential commodities such as potatoes and onions to Maldives.

 

Reacting to the media reports, that come amid a strain in bilateral ties, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar reiterated that India remains firmly committed to strong people to people ties between the two countries and will ensure that the people of Maldives do not have to endure any hardships.

"The reports are misleading. As highlighted in the recent notification by the Director General of Foreign Trade, the requirements are calculated based on actual utilisation in recent past and are consistent with the mechanism of the trade agreement signed between India and Maldives in 1981," Kumar said.

India's ties with Maldives nose-dived after it criticised the Abdulla Yameen government for imposing a 45-day emergency in the archipelago nation earlier this year.

During the crisis, India had ignored calls for military intervention from the opposition parties in the island nation.

The influence of China on Maldives, an island nation in the Indian Ocean, considered a backyard of India, has been growing and it is seen as a concern in New Delhi. Maldives neither participated in the multi-national 'MILAN' naval conclave, a congregation of littoral navies conducted biennially by the Indian Navy at the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which was held in mid-March this year, nor did its defence minister lead his country's delegation to take part in DefExpo2018.

