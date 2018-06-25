search on deccanchronicle.com
4 generation of Gandhi family never wore ‘janeu’, Rahul shows it during polls: UP CM

PTI
Published Jun 25, 2018, 3:09 pm IST
Updated Jun 25, 2018, 3:09 pm IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Rahul Gandhi remembers temples only during elections.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Congress president Rahul Gandhi has inherited politics. (Photo: File)
Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh): Launching a scathing attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Rahul Gandhi remembers temples only during elections.

Addressing a function at UP's Chhibramau, Yogi Adityanath said, "The Congress president remembers temples only during the elections. Four generations of Rahul Gandhi's family have never wore a 'janeu' (sacred thread worn by Hindus), but at the time of elections, he shows his janeu."

 

"The four generations of Rahul Gandhi have never moved a step towards a temple. One should visit a temple with a feeling of devotion and not for politics or to show off," the Chief Minister added.

The UP Chief Minister also accused Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders of trying to demotivate the Indian Army by questioning its bonafide acts.

"When the Army guns down the terrorists, Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders raise questions against the Army. The BJP government at the Centre is trying to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the roots and also address the problem of separatism, which has made the Congress worried," he said.

Yogi Adityanath also said that Rahul Gandhi has inherited politics (rajniti viraasat mein mili hai).

"We have moved ahead in politics through sheer struggle. Rahul behaves like an yuvraj, while we see politics as a medium of service," he said.

The Chief Minister also said that UP was completely free from communal violence at present.

"There is no place for corruption, and the BJP government is working with a clean and transparent intention."

UP BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey who was also present on the occasion said the entire Opposition including the Congress is afraid of the works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which have been accepted by the people of the country.

