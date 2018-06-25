Gauri killer Parshuram Waghmore's mother asks him to confess if guilty or be brave

Bengaluru: "If you have committed a crime, please confess and if you haven't, then be brave," Janaki Bai, Parshuram Waghmore's mother, told him when they met at the CID office here on Sunday morning.

Janaki Bai broke down seeing her son nearly a fortnight after his arrest for allegedly pulling the trigger on Gauri Lankesh. They hugged each other and Janaki Bai kissed the 25-year-old on his forehead, SIT sources told Deccan Chronicle.

Parshuram's parents met him at the CID office on Palace Road on Sunday morning. Janaki Bai and father Ashok Waghmore had sought permission from the investigating officer, DCP M.N. Anucheth, to meet their son.

"The parents arrived at the office around 11 am. They met the senior officer investigating the case who granted them the permission to meet him," said a SIT source. The meeting lasted more than one-and-a-half hours.

The parents became emotional and cried when they saw him. Parshuram too broke down and hugged his mother. The mother told Parshuram that if he was trying to protect someone and had not committed the crime, he should share the truth with the family. Parshuram kept holding his mother's hand and allegedly said that he did not commit any crime and would be released soon.

He told his father Ashok to take care of his mother as she is diabetic and have blood pressure, the source said. After the meeting, the parents thanked the SIT officials and said that they had told their son to be confident and they would pray for his return home. The police custody of Parshuram will end on Monday and he will be produced before court.