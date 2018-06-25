search on deccanchronicle.com
Mumbai rains affect normalcy: Local trains delayed, water logging in areas

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Jun 25, 2018, 9:59 am IST
Updated Jun 25, 2018, 10:01 am IST
Indian Meteorological Department has said that heavy to very heavy rains were expected to continue.
On Sunday, Mumbai recorded the highest amount of rainfall at 110.80 mm between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm, a Met department official said. (Photo: PTI)
Mumbai: With the onset of monsoon, local trains which are considered to be the life line of Mumbai is running behind schedule. Water-logging was reported from low-lying areas after the city witnessed heavy rain showers last night and on Monday morning. Office goers are finding it difficult to reach work on time due to slow-moving traffic in several areas of the financial capital. 

Meanwhile, Mumbai's civic body officials placed pumps on stand-by in neighbourhoods that are prone to water-logging.  

 

The Indian Meteorological Department has said that heavy to very heavy rains are expected to continue.

Two people died and five were injured on Sunday after a tree fell on them near Metro Cinema at MG Road in South Mumbai's Marine Lines area, according to news agency ANI.

On Sunday, Mumbai recorded the highest amount of rainfall at 110.80 mm between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm, a Met department official said.

Here are LIVE updates on Mumbai rains and weather:

09:45 am: Heavy rains lead to water-logging in Mumbai's Sion area.

 

 

09:26 am: Due to heavy rainfall trains on Up and Down lines between Thane and Byculla stations are running late by 15-20 minutes.

09:25 am: Mumbai rains: Colaba recorded 90 mm and Santacruz recorded 195 mm of rain at 5:30 am. Heavy to very heavy rain to continue, says Indian Meteorological Department. 

09:23 am: Heavy rains lashed Mumbai resulting in water-logging. People paved their way through knee deep water in Chembur's Postal Colony. 

 

 

09:22 am: Visuals from Eastern Express highway as heavy rains lashes Mumbai.

 

 

09:21 am: There is some water accumulation at Sion due to continuous rains but trains are running on all three lines of Central Railway (Main line, Harbour and Trans-harbour) with a delay of 5-7 minutes: Central Railway.

09:20 am: According to news agency PTI: Rains lashed Mumbai incessantly on Sunday. Malad (West) received the highest amount of rainfall at 110.80 mm between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm on Sunday, according to weather department officials. Powai received 77.80 mm rain and Mulund (West) received 76 mm rain.

