Major arrested for killing Army officer’s wife sent to 4-day police custody

A Delhi court granted custody of Major Nikhil Handa to the police after it said he has to be taken to Meerut in Uttar Pradesh to make certain recoveries, including his clothes and weapon, used to commit the crime. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

New Delhi: An Army Major, arrested for allegedly killing another officer's wife, was on Monday sent to four-day police custody by a Delhi court.

Metropolitan Magistrate Manisha Tripathy granted custody of Major Nikhil Handa to the police after it said he has to be taken to Meerut in Uttar Pradesh to make certain recoveries, including his clothes and weapon, used to commit the crime.

Handa was arrested on Sunday from Meerut for his alleged involvement in the killing of another Major's wife in west Delhi on Saturday. He murdered the woman as he was 'obsessed' with her and wanted to marry her.

The woman's body was found with her throat slit near the Brar Square in the Delhi Cantonment area. Initially, the police was informed that a woman had died in an accident. Later, when they inspected the body, it was found that her throat was slit, the police had said.

The accused had allegedly run a car over her face and the body in order to make the incident appear as an accident, the police alleged.