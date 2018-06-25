LMA to send road reviews by June 25, while 14 roads yet to be open in SCB

But the roads, which are supposed to be reviewed and assessed regarding the traffic and other security issues, haven't been completely opened yet.

Hyderabad: As per the orders of the Union Ministry of Defence, the Local Military Authorities (LMA) in all the 62 cantonments are supposed to send a review report with ‘objective assessment’ by June 25, 2018 . But the roads, which are supposed to be reviewed and assessed regarding the traffic and other security issues, haven't been completely opened yet. Residents are apprehensive about how the LMA will send the assessment report without reopening the remaining roads.

According to the resident organisations, 14 roads are yet to be opened in the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB).

Mr C. S. Chandrashekar, Secretary of Federation for North Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad (FNECS) said, “We are only hopeful that, the Ministry of Defence orders are implemented in a true spirit, we hope that unbiased report is submitted by the LMA.”

There is also a confusion among many residents regarding the number of closed roads, as the SCB Chief Executive Officer, Mr. SVR Chandrashekar’s reports say only 2 roads are closed. SCB vice president, Mr J. Rama Krishna, clarifying the situation said that this confusion is because, the way the SCB is counting the roads is different and the way resident organisations counting the roads are different.

In SCB CEO’s report, longer stretch of road is considered as one road, in total 2 roads, whereas in resident organisations reports, the roads are counted based on the road names.