Karnataka CM should discuss city’s woes with citizens: HS Doreswamy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 25, 2018, 3:53 am IST
Updated Jun 25, 2018, 3:53 am IST
Doreswamy demanded that this discussion should be taken up before the budget so that a citizen-centric budget is drafted.
HS Doreswamy
 HS Doreswamy

Bengaluru: Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has taken the oath and is eager to do a good job. It is good that he has taken time out of his busy schedule to meet the members of vision group to discuss the problems bothering the city. But he should also exhibit his commitment to the citizens and meet them to discuss the burning issues, said freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy.

Doreswamy was speaking at the 'Bengaluru Demands' campaign led by United Bengaluru, a umbrella of several citizen and RWA groups. He said that Mr Kumaraswamy and Deputy Chief Minister Dr G. Parameshwar must work along with the citizens to restore Bengaluru’s lost glory.

 

He demanded that citizens be given appointments to discuss issues such as commercialization of residential areas, crumbling city infrastructure and mobility, setting up of ward committees, citizen participation in urban governance, solid waste management, Bannerghatta eco-sensitive zone, RERA and other issues.

Doreswamy demanded that this discussion should be taken up before the budget so that a citizen-centric budget is drafted.

Katyayini Chamraj of CIVIC Bangalore said, “Only the Ward Committee can give power to the people. The constitution’s 74th Amendment mandates there should be a Ward Committee at each ward level. But in Bengaluru there are 198 wards, but only three are nominally nominated.”

Ram Prasad from Friends of Lakes said, “The task of saving and developing the lakes in Bengaluru should be preceded. If the government does not wake up today, Bangalore's destruction will be far reaching. UnitedBengaluru is doing remarkable work in saving lakes.”

He criticized the CM of bringing up an amendment that allowed constructions of roads and bridges adjacent to a lake. This will kill the lakes, he added. 

