Happy farmers giving land for expressway: Tamil Nadu CM

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ZAKEER HUSSAIN
Published Jun 25, 2018, 6:05 am IST
Updated Jun 25, 2018, 6:05 am IST
The NH in Krishnagiri, Bengaluru to Tiruchy highway via Salem and Madurai and Ulundurpet road were all laid in the year 2006.
 Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Salem: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said that a majority of farmers have voluntarily come forward to give their lands for the Salem-Chennai eight-lane ‘green corridor’ expressway project.

Speaking to media at Salem airport on Sunday, he said only some four or five farmers, out of a group of 100 farmers were refusing to give up their land for the project, while others have voluntarily agreed to give their lands.

 

Reiterating that the Rs 10,000 crore road project has become essential in view of the rising vehicle population, the Chief Minister said the Central government was hence implementing the ‘green corridor’ project with the assistance of the State government.

 “The vehicle population had increased from 1.70 crore then to 2.57 crore now in Tamil Nadu. It is the duty of the government to develop roads considering the increasing vehicle population,” he said.

On the surveying works for the project, the Chief Minister said, boundary stones have been laid for 56 kilometres in Dharmapuri and 30 kilometres in Salem district. “Only six more kilometres have to be surveyed more to fix boundary stones,” he said.

On the opposition to acquiring lands for the airport expansion in Salem, the Chief Minister said the project has become inevitable to promote industrial growth, generate employment opportunities for youngsters and to attain economic prosperity.

Replying to a query on why public hearings were not held on the issue, Mr. Palaniswami said over 1,200 people had expressed their views participating in the 20 public hearings conducted in Salem district over land acquisition for the airport expansion.

“Unlike low compensation was given during the DMK regime, the state government has chalked out plans to pay maximum compensation. Efforts would also be taken to build ‘Green Houses’, besides giving land for farmers who lose even one-quarter or even half acre of land,” he said.

On the Cauvery issue, Mr. Palaniswami said the Central government nominated a representative for Karnataka as it failed to nominate on its own, after Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry having sent in their respective nominees for the Cauvery Water Management Authority.

“The Authority will evaluate water levels every ten days and take a decision on releasing water,” he said.

Commenting on the arrest of DMK cadres in Namakkal district who showed black flags to the visiting Governor, the Chief Minister said that the DMK workers were arrested as they disturbed the law and order situation.  “His (Governor’s) visit is meant for a constructive purpose and to bring development projects,” he said.  
Stating that the Madras High court ruling on the 18 MLAs’ disqualification case should not be criticised, the Chief Minister said it was not fair to speak further about the issue when the case is to be heard by a third Judge.

Tags: chief minister edappadi k. palaniswami, salem airport




