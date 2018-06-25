search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Dirty picture: Bengaluru once again fare poorly in 'Swachh Survekshan' rankings

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 25, 2018, 4:11 am IST
Updated Jun 25, 2018, 4:11 am IST
This year’s survey covered 4,203 cities and 26 cities from the state figured among top 500 cities.
Bengaluru needs to make a concerted approach on the swachh attitude. (Picture for representation only)
 Bengaluru needs to make a concerted approach on the swachh attitude. (Picture for representation only)

Bengaluru: In a major embarrassment to BBMP, the city has once again fared poorly in the Swachh Survekshan 2018 survey. In fact it has slipped a few notches to 216th position, from last year’s 210.

In the report released on Saturday, Mysuru too slipped to eighth position, from fifth last year. This year’s survey covered 4,203 cities and 26 cities from the state figured among top 500 cities.

 

Bengaluru managed to get only 2001.98 score out of 4,000. It was judged on parameters such as solid waste management, segregation of garbage at source, garbage processing, sanitation, building toilets, financial sustainability of local bodies and implementation of innovative and best practices.

As for the city’s poor ranking, Ram Prasad, solid waste expert and co-founder of Friends of Lakes said "Time to analyse and sincerely introspect than sulk or blame or find excuses. Need to take up implementation of the Solid Waste Management policy, process and documentation head-on than soft-pedaling."

He further said that a sense of pride to be Bengalurean has to be inculcated for behavioral change by strict implementation and awareness drives.

Slamming the civic body, Prasad said that it is their lack of interest and failure to fully understand the process of Survekshan survey among all, including elected representatives, bureaucracy, administration and citizens have led to poor rankings year after year.

However, brand expert Harish Bijoor felt the city’s size was a liability. He said, "Big cities have a slippery presence in rankings. It is all about big city issues. A large geography is that much more difficult to manage. And big cities manage mixed masses with mixed sentiments on city hygiene. That is the challenge."

"Bengaluru needs to make a concerted approach on the swachh attitude. I believe dividing BBMP into three is a way to go" he added.

Expressing no surprise over the rankings, Tara Krishnaswamy of Citizens for Bengaluru said, "People in Bengaluru have long complained that we have poor waste management. From collection and segregation to processing and landfills, the government has not focused on this problem. It is mafia dominated and we treat our sanitation workers poorly. Unless the newly elected Karnataka government holds BBMP accountable for its poor record with waste management, we cannot expect a better city.” 

Tags: swachh survekshan 2018, bbmp, bengaluru
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Unboxing images LEAKED: Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro with notched-display, dual rear cameras

The Redmi 6 Pro could sport a 5.84-inch screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio.
 

Google Assistant drops the formalities, becomes more friendly

Assistant will keep listening for 8 seconds after it answers before she stops accepting commands. (Photo: AP)
 

“I see people dying,” states Alexa to its owner

Alexa has always been in the news related to creepy AI-based incidents.
 

Yes or no? Priyanka’s mom reacts after meeting actress’ rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas

Madhu Chopra met Priyanka Chopra’s boyfriend Nick Jonas for the first time.
 

Qualcomm to manufacture Snapdragon 1000 SoC for Windows 10 laptops?

The report also states that the SD 1000 SoC would be having 16GB LPDDR4X RAM and two 128GB UFS flash drives.
 

Umar Akmal makes sensational fixing claims about India-Pakistan World Cup 2015 game

Umar Akmal went on to say that this was nothing new, and similar offers were made to him in the past. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Overdose of sedatives may have pushed Kathua victim into coma: Forensic experts

Sanji Ram, the main accused in Kathua rape and murder case. (Photo: File)

BJP slams Pinarayi Vijayan over accusation of PM Modi ignoring Kerala

The Chief Minister had on Saturday alleged that the Centre was not 'paying heed' to the country's federal structure. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight returns to Kolkata after crack in windshield

The windshield is currently being replaced, and the passengers are being accommodated in another flight, an IndiGo spokesperson said. (Photo: PTI/File)

One dead as major fire engulfs Kothari House building in south Mumbai

The fire erupted on the top floor of Girgaon's Kothari House building in South Mumbai on Sunday evening. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

'What is wrong in asking to start dialogue on Kashmir?': Cong's Saifuddin Soz

Soz also said that as for today's Kashmir, he would like to emphasize the fact that no amount of repression through force can settle the issue. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham