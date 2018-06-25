search on deccanchronicle.com
Body of missing Messi fan found in Kerala river

Published Jun 25, 2018, 6:14 am IST
His house being on the banks of the river also pointed towards such a possibility.
Kochi: The body Dinu Alex, a die-hard fan of Lionel Messi, has been found near Illikkal Bridge in Kottayam on Sunday, two days after he was found missing following Argentina’s defeat at the hands of Croatia in the FIFA World Cup football. The 30-year old Alex had disappeared from his home after writing a note expressing disappointment over the defeat of the South American team on Friday night. 

The police and fire and rescue officials had been searching for him in the Meenachilar river for the past two days as his family members and friends hinted at the possibility of him jumping into the river following the defeat of his favourtie team. His house being on the banks of the river also pointed towards such a possibility.

 

Several written notes found from his room have shown his fanatical devotion to Messi and that he was much distressed by the failure of Messi in the tournament. 

