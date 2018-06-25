Blatant lie: LeT denies involvement in journalist Shujaat Bukhari's murder

Police arrested Independent MLA and leader of Awami Itehad Party, Engineer Rashid as they began a march towards the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar on Monday to protest against what they alleged is the government’s failure to take action against Singh for his 'direct threat' to Kashmiri journalists. (Photo: H U Naqash)

Srinagar: Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has denied its involvement in the murder of Kashmiri journalist Syed Shujaat Bukhari and accused the Indian media of spreading misinformation on the gory incident.

The LeT chief Mahmood Shah in a statement issued through its spokesman Dr Abdullah Ghaznavi on Monday said that it was nothing but a “blatant lie” to say that the outfit’s commander Muhammad Naveed Jutt alias Abu Hanzala was among the three assailants who gunned down Shujaat Bukhari outside his office in Srinagar’s media hub Mushtaq Press Enclave on the evening of June 14.

Mahmood Shah alleged, “India media endorses its agencies and that is the reason it strives to hide their vicious activities.”

Reacting to BJP leader and former minister Choudhary Lal Singh’s warning Kashmiri journalists of meeting the fate their colleague Shujaat Bukhari did if they fail to “draw a line of journalism and think about how to live”, the LeT chief said: “if Kashmiris start threatening the likes of Lal Singh, then they will get sleepless nights”.

Mahmood Shah was also quoted as saying, “the pure blood of martyrs and their sacrifices will not go in vain...There will be hundreds to pick up a fallen gun. Our fight is for the truth and justice.” He was referring to the killing of two LeT militants including its divisional commander in a fire fight with the security forces and a civilian during clashes in southern Kulgam district on Sunday.

A partial to complete shutdown is being observed in Kashmir Valley on Monday against civilians killings during security forces’ operations. The call for the one-day strike was issued by an alliance of key separatist leaders called ‘Joint Resistance Leadership’.

While its two leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq have been placed under house arrest, the police early Monday took their colleague and Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik in preventive custody in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, the police arrested Independent MLA and leader of Awami Itehad Party (AIP) Engineer Rashid along with large number of his supporters as they began a march towards the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar on Monday to protest against what they alleged is the government’s failure to take action against Singh for his “direct threat” to Kashmiri journalists.

The protesters were carrying placards denouncing Singh’s remarks and chanting slogans in support of their demand that he should be arrested forthwith. They were also demanding an end to “state terrorism” and protection to Kashmiri journalists.

AIP in a statement alleged that its leader was dragged “ruthlessly” by the police resulting into minor injuries to him and that also his clothes were “torn to pieces”.

Earlier while speaking to reporters, Rashid questioned Governor administration’s neutrality and intentions and said that had it been someone from the Muslim community, he would have been arrested, shamed and jailed but Singh and other BJP leaders “are doing everything under a well crafted plan having full patronage of party high command”.

He added that journalists are voice of the voiceless and for them everything comes after their profession. “No one can silence their voice, whosoever it may be”.