15 die as tractor trolley falls off Yadadri culvert in Telangana

Hyderabad: Fifteen persons including a four-year-old child died when the tractor trolley they were travelling in overturned at Valigonda mandal in Yadadri Bhuvangiri district on Sunday morning. Another 10 persons sustained injuries in the accident.

The incident occurred at about 10 am. The tractor was carrying about 25 women from Vemulakonda village to their fields in Lakshmipuram village for sowing cotton.

“The driver Venkatnarayana was negotiating the narrow culvert when he lost control over the vehicle and it overturned and fell into the deep water. The women were seated in the trolley tailing the tractor. Some of the women died of drowning while others died after the vehicle fell on them,” said Valigonda police station sub inspector Md Idris Ali.

Villagers from nearby hamlets rushed to help the Valigonda police with the rescue efforts. All the injured persons were shifted to Ramanapet Area Hospital for treatment. Post-mortems were conducted at the Urban Primary Health centre at Vemulagonda.